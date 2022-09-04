RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Khalwale stages guitar performance during son's birthday [Video]

Amos Robi

Khalwale is popular for sharing his children's milestones online which has earned him praise and criticism in equal measure

Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale stages guitar performance during sons birthday
Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale stages guitar performance during sons birthday

UDA politician Boni Khalwale has lit up the internet with photos of himself playing a guitar during his son's birthday.

Read Also

The Kakamega senator-elect is well known for openly celebrating his children’s milestones and achievements with his over 1.4 million followers online.

In photos he shared online this weekend, he marked his son's birthday by sharing moments from the private kids' party.

“I was a guitarist and the soloist at a birthday party today. Ian Ipesa Khalwale is very happy,” Dr Khalwale wrote on his social media pages.

The public was quick to react to the posts by the long-serving parliamentarian:-

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale stages guitar performance during sons birthday
Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale stages guitar performance during sons birthday Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale stages guitar performance during sons birthday Pulse Live Kenya

Benmark A father and a grandfather figure you are

Binaisa Tajeu Politics aside i rate you 100% on family issues

Mercy You're such a cool grandpa and dad

Justine Oboko OGW A family man. On this you've defeated so many of us

Timothymaika Your love for children is exceptional, A role model to all fathers in the world. May God bless you and your generations to come

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale
Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Twitter goes wild after Boni Khalwale shared photo of one of his wives

Senator Khalwale has consistently congratulated his children online after performing well in national exams.

In the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) the senator was elated after his son and daughter performed well.

Flavia Shimuli Khalwale from Alliance Girls High School scored a mean grade of A- (minus) while her twin brother Steven Kapten Khalwale attained a mean grade of C+ from Kakamega High School.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale
Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Khalwale ecstatic on welcoming granddaughter, calls her reincarnation of his 1st wife

"Celebrating twin blessings! My family and I thank God together with the teaching & non-teaching staff of Alliance Girls High School and Kakamega High School," read a tweet from the former Ikolomani Member of Parliament.

The politician made a comeback to elective politics after he was elected the senator for Kakamega county beating his closest competitor, Brian Lishenga.

Khalwale was initially running for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat but dropped his bid in favour of Cleophas Malala who lost to Fernandes Barasa.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after security breach in Nakuru [Photos]

Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after security breach in Nakuru [Photos]

Kalonzo dropped for National Assembly Speaker as Azimio unveils new line-up

Kalonzo dropped for National Assembly Speaker as Azimio unveils new line-up

Khalwale stages guitar performance during son's birthday [Video]

Khalwale stages guitar performance during son's birthday [Video]

Veronica Maina responds to viral notice calling for protests by UDA supporters

Veronica Maina responds to viral notice calling for protests by UDA supporters

Police issue 6 important updates ahead of Supreme Court ruling on Monday

Police issue 6 important updates ahead of Supreme Court ruling on Monday

Governor unearths 861 ghost workers, multi-million scandal in 1 week

Governor unearths 861 ghost workers, multi-million scandal in 1 week

Cracks emerge in Azimio ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Cracks emerge in Azimio ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Sabotage and dark room intrigues: Kiraitu Murungi explains why he dumped Azimio

Sabotage and dark room intrigues: Kiraitu Murungi explains why he dumped Azimio

KeNHA issues advisory as motorist spend the night along Nairobi-Nakuru-highway

KeNHA issues advisory as motorist spend the night along Nairobi-Nakuru-highway

Trending

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

IEBC KIEMS kit in use

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed