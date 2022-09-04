Khalwale stages guitar performance during son's birthday [Video]

The Kakamega senator-elect is well known for openly celebrating his children’s milestones and achievements with his over 1.4 million followers online.

In photos he shared online this weekend, he marked his son's birthday by sharing moments from the private kids' party.

“I was a guitarist and the soloist at a birthday party today. Ian Ipesa Khalwale is very happy,” Dr Khalwale wrote on his social media pages.

The public was quick to react to the posts by the long-serving parliamentarian:-

Benmark A father and a grandfather figure you are

Binaisa Tajeu Politics aside i rate you 100% on family issues

Mercy You're such a cool grandpa and dad

Justine Oboko OGW A family man. On this you've defeated so many of us

Timothymaika Your love for children is exceptional, A role model to all fathers in the world. May God bless you and your generations to come

Senator Khalwale has consistently congratulated his children online after performing well in national exams.

In the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) the senator was elated after his son and daughter performed well.

Flavia Shimuli Khalwale from Alliance Girls High School scored a mean grade of A- (minus) while her twin brother Steven Kapten Khalwale attained a mean grade of C+ from Kakamega High School.

"Celebrating twin blessings! My family and I thank God together with the teaching & non-teaching staff of Alliance Girls High School and Kakamega High School," read a tweet from the former Ikolomani Member of Parliament.

The politician made a comeback to elective politics after he was elected the senator for Kakamega county beating his closest competitor, Brian Lishenga.