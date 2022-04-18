Kalonzo rejects team formed to pick Raila's running mate

Presidential candidates have until April 28, to unveil their running mates according to the timelines set by the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission.

Speaking to the media, Kalonzo dismissed the team formed to pick Odinga’s running mate, saying that only the former prime minister, President Uhuru Kenyatta and himself should be given the responsibility.

The team which is led by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua also includes Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju, and nominees from Mutahi Ngunyi’s State House office as well as Raila’s campaign spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua.

“What will happen is that there will be talks between Odinga, myself and President Kenyatta. That is how we formed the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition so take it to the bank that I am in the decision-making team,” Kalonzo maintained.

He added that he only recognised the Azimio La Umoja council which was recently gazetted.

“What is official is the Kenya Gazette notice the establishment of a council to be chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the chair of the coalition council and Raila Odinga to be the party leader of the new coalition party and I am listed as the coalition member that is a fact, my name is appearing at number three, but I am not aware of that other team,” the wiper party leader dismissed.

Atwoli cautions Kalonzo over making demands

Over the weekend, Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli advised Kalonzo to tone down his demands and focus on ensuring Odinga ascends to power as a President.

Giving a glimpse into the negotiations around the Azimio One Kenya presidential ticket, the vocal trade unionist requested Kalonzo to desist from airing out his issues with the coalition party and rather talk to the key partners directly.

“I know Kalonzo as an important figure in the coalition and he should focus on building confidence and make people vote for the coalition. Too many conditions will make someone who was to give him deputy president position think twice,” he said.

Atwoli added that Kalonzo should look at the future and keep to the promise he made when he joined the coalition: to support Raila’s presidential bid unconditionally.

On Friday, leaders affiliated with Kalonzo - Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua and former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti - called on Raila to consider selecting Kalonzo as his running mate in the coming presidential election.