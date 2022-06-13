Kalonzo - Waita rivalry threatens Azimio days to polls

The letter said after extensive consultation with the his family Nzika had decided to drop his bid infavour of his opponent, Wavinya who was running on a Wiper party ticket.

"After a night-long consultation with my family and team, we have resolved to honour the persuasions of Kalonzo and Raila Odinga to postpone our candidature to a later date," the fake letter read.

Through his twitter page, the former State House Chief of Staff said the Wiper party was so desperate to the extent that they had began embarrassing themselves. Waita hit at Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka saying he could speak more kamba than he could.

Nzioka Waita Pulse Live Kenya

“The levels of desperation in Wiper are now embarrassing. I thought they said this “boy who speaks poor Kikamba is a nonstarter?” A word of advice to the Mutharaka don’t start what you can’t finish. Waita is marching onwards to the ballot!” he wrote.

The cracks within the Eastern block of the Azimio One Kenya coalition come as a result of the former vice president supporting Wavinya Ndeti for the Machakos gubernatorial bid despite Waita also contesting the seat.

On June 12, Kalonzo endorsed Wavinya for the seat urging Waita to pull out of the race a move which saw supporters of the two politicians in a bitter exchange of words.

The exchange almost turned physical in the main dias where the former prime minister and other leaders sat forcing the Azimio leadership to intervene.