Kalonzo at crossroads after son enters Kitui governor race

Denis Mwangi

Kalonzo's failure to openly root for his son’s candidature has further fuelled speculation

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kevin Muasya has teamed up with former Ambassador to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo to topple Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu in the upcoming August General Elections.

Muasya has agreed to become Kilonzo’s running mate they are both seeking the Wiper party ticket.

Former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe is also eyeing the Wiper Party ticket in order to campaign against Ngilu.

Former Kitui Senator, who is also a one-time Kanu PC Mr David Musila and former Nairobi deputy governor Mr Jonathan Mueke, have also entered the contest.

Kalonzo is now faced with a dilemma on how to give the Wiper ticket without encountering a fallout within the party.

According to a scientific poll conducted by the party, a Malombe candidature seems to be more popular that the Kilonzo-Muasya ticket.

The former Kitui governor led with a 60% score compared to Kilonzo who enjoys only about 8% support from the local voters.

Musila, who decamped to the Jubilee party after discrediting the poll, managed 21 per cent support.

Wiper officials are now angling for a consensus between Malombe and Kilonzo but the ambassador and his running mate maintain that they are the best team.

They (Kilonzo and Muasya) are strongly pushing for a nomination process. However, the party is not for that idea because we are aware that other forces and interested groups outside the party might want to gang up and support the weaker candidate, thus making the party lose in the general election,” said a party official who preferred anonymity.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing voters at a past rally
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing voters at a past rally Pulse Live Kenya

Last week Kalonzo said that he preferred negotiated democracy and hinted that the Wiper flagbearer for the Kitui Gubernatorial seat would be named soon.

By early next week (this week), I will have concluded the consensus process and will announce Kitui’s flag bearer,” he said.

Musyoka's unwillingness to openly support his son's candidacy has fueled rumours that he is not persuaded of his son's candidacy.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

