Kalonzo's helicopter makes emergency landing at Suswa after developing engine problems

Kalonzo was enroute to Homa Bay to join Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga when the chopper made an emergency landing in Suswa.

In his update to his fans, Kalonzo touched on the delay briefly, noting that they were forced to land in Suswa.

"Off to join my brother Raila Odinga and the Azimio-One Kenya team in Homa Bay County after a technicality that forced us to land in Suswa and delayed for some hours," he stated.

Confirming the incident, Kalonzo's Communications Director Paloma Gatabaki noted that the Wiper party leader camped in Narok for some time before he was evacuated by another helicopter in time to attend some of the Azimio rallies in Homa Bay.

Gatabaki added that the well-trained pilots noted the technical malfunctions in time before the helicopter got in the air and prevented the Wiper party leader from boarding it.

"You drive a car, there is always an issue with a car somewhere or the other. That is what happened with the chopper but they are on their way and are fine. It was headed to Homa Bay.

"His Excellency (Kalonzo) was not on the flight. He was where he was with his people. He is already in Homa Bay and he is fine. We have some of the most brilliantly trained pilots in Africa so if they see something that they are not feeling, they don't even board a flight. They could not even allow the chopper to leave that stage," she added.