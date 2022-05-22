RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo is so confused that he has gone home to herd cows - Ruto

Charles Ouma

Kalonzo retreated for reflection after losing out to Martha Karua in the race to deputize Raila and announced his presidential bid

Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on the viral photo of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka tending to cows in his Tseikuru farm.

While addressing his supporters in Uasin Gishu, Ruto noted that Kalonzo is a victim of political conmanship by the rival Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

Ruto detailed Kalonzo’s latest political moves, starting from the point when he shelved his ambitions to run for president and publicly announced that he would support Raila Odinga.

According to Ruto, the former Vice President shelved his bid after he was promised the running mate position in Azimio la Umoja, only to be shortchanged.

“First they said they would give Kalonzo the running mate position, so he stopped running for president. Kalonzo waited but in the end, he was betrayed,” Ruto began.

Commenting into the Wiper party leader’s decision to run for president on a Wiper party ticket with Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate, Ruto opined that as soon as Kalonzo made the announcement, he was confused even further to a point where he went home to herd cows.

“He then said he wants to run for president again. I now hear they have confused him to the point he has gone home to herd cows,” Ruto slammed.

After losing out on the Azimio running mate slot that was eventually given to Martha Karua, Kalonzo retreated to his Tseikuru home for reflection and shared a picture of himself tending to crops and animals at the expansive farm.

Kalonzo at his farm
Kalonzo at his farm Pulse Live Kenya

The coalition’s presidential candidate, Raila Odinga offered the Wiper party leader the Chief Minister position with the latter’s allies demanding that the position be documented and they be given a 30 percent stake in government.

A section of Kenyans quickly reminded Ruto of the situation in his own Kenya Kwanza where Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki was elbowed out in favour of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua in the race to deputize Ruto.

One user by the Moniker Jeff Mzalendo detailed how Kindiki was convinced to shelve his gubernatorial bid, to being considered for the running mate position before being dropped in favour of Gachagua and announcing that he will be taking a break from elective and appointive politics from August 09 2022.

“First, you broadly at daylight told the Meru, nipe Kindiki tufanye naye kazi kama DP, Kindiki stopped vying for gubernatorial position. Kindiki waited but in the end, you betrayed him. You frustrated him until he said that he will not run for any elective post. Sasa wewe huoni ...hiyo unaona ya wengine? Kweli nyani haoni kundule,” noted Jeff Mzalendo.

Charles Ouma

