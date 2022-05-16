RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo meets Wiper leaders ahead of major announcement

Wiper leaders were greeted with a text message on Monday morning calling them to a meeting at the SKM Command Centre

Kalonzo Musyoka speaking at the SKM Command Centre
Kalonzo Musyoka speaking at the SKM Command Centre

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has called Wiper party officials and elected representatives for a crucial morning meeting at the SK Command Centre.

The meeting that was scheduled for Monday, May 16 comes ahead of a major announcement to be made by the party.

The officials were informed of the meeting through a text message sent early Monday morning by Wiper National Organising Secretary Robert Mbui.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing voters at a past rally
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing voters at a past rally

"You are invited by our party leader His Excellency Hon Kalonzo Musyoka to the SKM command centre today morning 16th May 2022 at 11 am for an extremely important announcement. Please purpose to come," read part of the message.

This comes ahead of two major announcements from the Azimio la Umoja coalition principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga.

Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga is expected to announce his running mate on Monday at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

Our campaign is aware that Kenyans are anxious to know the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential ticket. We will make the announcement tomorrow,” Odinga’s presidential secretariat said in a statement by spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua.

Azimio La Umoja presidential election nominee Raila Odinga
Azimio La Umoja presidential election nominee Raila Odinga

This was after much anticipation by supporters who had hoped Odinga would make the announcement at his Kamukunji rally on Sunday.

Kalonzo directed his lawyers to move to the high court on Monday to officially withdraw from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party.

The Wiper leader is said to have taken the move after learning that he is not the preferred presidential running mate for Odinga.

We have been negotiating for days now and nothing much seems to come out of it. Mr Odinga seems very fixed in his quest against Mr Musyoka’s deputy presidency,” one of Musyoka’s lawyers Daniel Maanzo said on Sunday at JCC Church in Wote, Makueni County.

Kalonzo was among the top candidates for nomination as Odinga's running mate alongside Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

