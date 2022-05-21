Kalonzo retreats for reflection as his presidential bid is challenged

The confusion is further brought about by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party’s constitution, which aptly states that any party seeking to leave Azimio has to do so within 90 days. According to this coalition time restriction, Kalonzo is barred from exiting.

IEBC has received a letter from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) asking whether to allow Kalonzo to contest for the presidency.

In response, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said that they will clear Kalonzo to run for presidency upon confirmation that he had met the requirements of the Elections Act.

In reference to the Political Parties Act, a party seeking to exit a coalition must do so through the mechanisms provided for by the coalition.

However, Kalonzo did not issue a 90-day notice to the Azimio la Umoja in order to allow the coalition to decide whether or not to allow him to leave.

Kalonzo's advisors accused of misleading him

Meanwhile, Professor Makau Mutua who is the Head of Raila Odinga presidential secretariat spokesman has pointed fingers at Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, Makueni MP Dan Maanzo, and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua for ill advising their party leader Kalonzo on the Azimio agreement.

“Kalonzo has three advisors who have misled him. The trio are not good for him. The three are ruining his political career and future. He should ditch them. Democracy is about give-and-take. This is what extremists don’t understand,” said Mutua.

Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr in response to this claims by Prof Makau said Azimio was operating in secrecy and did not mean well for Kalonzo. He noted that the political faction was keen on sending Kalonzo into political extinction.

“I strongly suggest you listen carefully to the commenters. The people are speaking to you. Open your eyes and ears. Unless you want to send Kalonzo into political oblivion/political Siberia!” stated Mutula.

After being sidelined as deputy president and Raila settling for Narc Kenya party leader as his ideal running mate. Leaders allied to Kalonzo want the Chief Minister position offered by Raila to be documented, further demanding a 30 percent stake in government.