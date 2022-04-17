RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo says regulation of churches is undermining human rights

Kalonzo Musyoka Image Twitter

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has described the regulation of churches as undermining human rights.

Kalonzo was speaking during the burial of veteran Kamba politician and former Machakos Member of Parliament Johnesmus Mwanza Kikuyu at AIC Muvuti in Machakos County.

The Wiper party boss castigated those pushing for the regulation of churches arguing that the constitution provides for everyone's right to worship.

Kalonzo said the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, gave freedom for Kenyans to worship God in any form.

“For example, the right to worship God in any form. So, when I hear people say churches should be regulated, I say go read your Constitution 2010,” Kalonzo said.

In January 2022 Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, was forced to make an apology after urging the National Council of Churches in Kenya (NCCK) to regulate churches.

Ida argued that many pastors in small churches were not trained and many were just reading scriptures as they are written in the Bible instead of interpreting them for their congregants.

Mama Ida also stated that many of the churches had become money-making avenues instead of bringing people closer to God.

Mama Ida Odinga speaking in a past event Pulse Live Kenya

"We want Kenyans to subscribe to religions that are formally registered and not those whose belief systems are commodified. It is also important that we conduct training for all those who minister the word of God," Ida stated.

In her apology, Ida said her statement was overstretched noting that her position on the training of pastors was exaggerated by the media.

“It has come to my realization that my comments haven’t sat well with some members of the church. I sincerely apologize for the discomfort caused as I meant no harm to any person.”

“I also wish to state that my position on the training of preachers was also blown out of context by the media reports circulating online,” she said in a statement.

Kalonzo says regulation of churches is undermining human rights

