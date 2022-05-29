Kalonzo’s super deal with Raila and cabinet slots before Azimio comeback

Well-placed sources added that Kalonzo also negotiated for more slots in government to be allocated to his Wiper party in the deal that could see the former vice president drop his bid.

Among the ministries that have been allocated to Wiper are the Energy and Foreign Affairs dockets.

Senior Counsel Musyoka is reported to have also demanded the Transport and Infrastructure docket, but was told that it was not on the table as the same had been allocated to a Mt Kenya nominee.

Discussions are underway to determine at least one other docket to give to Wiper.

Among the ministries being considered for Wiper are the Devolution and Water dockets.

Wiper Vice-Chairman and Makueni gubernatorial candidate Mutula Kilonzo Jr confirmed that a deal had been reached for Kalionzo’s return to Azimio.

“He (Mr Musyoka) called us to a meeting and told us to announce that he had decided to work with those who are determined to foster peace and end corruption in Kenya.

“Although we have been mistreated, we shall work with these people,” Kilonzo Jr explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Kilonzo Jr, the former VP had decided to go it alone to protest 'mistreatment' and restore honour to the Kamba community.

Wiper party sending mixed messages

Kalonzo lost to Martha Karua in the race to deputize Odinga and unveiled his running mate on the same day that Odinga announced the Narc-Kenya party leader as his deputy.

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi who is Wiper’s Nyamira County gubernatorial candidate confirmed that the decision to have Kalonzo retreat back to Azimio was finalized two days ago.

“We have decided as a party that we are going back to Azimio and that is why we were not seriously pursuing his candidature. We will soon begin campaigning as a team.

“We had agreed two days ago not to run; that is why we decided not to pursue his candidature in terms of meeting the requirements,” Mr Momanyi stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kalonzo’s fate has left the Wiper party divided with Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu stating that there are some people who were pushing a different agenda.