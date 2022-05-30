Oscar Sudi cleared to defend seat amid academic forgery claims

Sudi who was cleared on May 30th did not appear physically but sent a representative since he is allegedly out of the country.

Kapseret returning officer Mildred Wachie said the lawmaker had met all the requirements to run for office.

“He was not here in person. He wrote a letter signed by his lawyer that he is outside the country. And according to the law, you can send a representative, we checked all his documents according to the law, verified and confirmed that they are correct before we cleared him. Accordingly, he is now a candidate and he can start to campaign,” said Wachie.

Sudi’s clearance comes amid claims he has fake academic papers. Former Highway Secondary School principal Patrick Maritim testified in court that Sudi was in the class that wrote the Kenya Certificate of Education (KCSE) in 2006.

“I can confirm that I went through the records of admission from the year he said he was at the school and that the name of Oscar Kipchumba Sudi was not appearing anywhere. Even the index number on the KCSE certificate belonged to another student,” said Maritim.

In October 2020, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) principal examination secretary Nabiki Ene Kashu testified before the court where he said the certificate the law maker held is fake.

Recently Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala was forced to share copies of his academic certificates to proof he had the requisite academic qualifications to run for the Kakamega county gubernatorial seat.

The senator however grappled to tell the exact date he was admitted to university and his graduation date.

While the degree certificate reads 2019, the senator maintains that he graduated in 2010 or 2011 but could not remember the exact date.