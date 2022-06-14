Kibicho responds to Gachagua's comments on police uniforms

Kibicho on Tuesday appeared at popular vernacular radio station Kameme FM where he described comments from the Mathira Member of Parliament (MP) as disrespectful, reiterating that the uniforms had already been approved by the Uniforms Committee.

“Uniforms are not just a matter of colour. They signify certain doctrines that must be appreciated whenever a merger occurs. It is disrespectful for (Mathira MP) Rigathi Gichagua, who as a former government administrator, knows too well the role of the Uniform Committee, to contemptuously dismiss the careful considerations that informed the new uniform,” stated Kibicho.

Gachagua who was addressing the Kenya Kwanza county economic forum in Nyandarua on Saturday, June 11 promised to revoke the new blue police uniform, stating that they resemble uniform for PCEA’s women’s guild.

The Mathira MP made it clear that he will abolish the police uniform and take it back to PCEA church where it belongs according to him.

He also alleged that police officers have suffered in the hands of Interior Cabinet Secretary and his Principal Secretary - Fred Matiang’i - and is keen on bringing it all to an end.

PS Kibicho concluded the interview reiterating the government selected local textile industries to produce the uniforms as part of the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya policy.