Karima MCA Reuben Wahome dies in hospital

The news was confirmed by Nyeri County Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia who said that Kabera was undergoing treatment at the Mt Kenya Hospital.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has eulogised the departed MCA as a jovial and energetic young leader.

Pulse Live Kenya

“It is a sad day for Nyeri and Karima ward residents after Our Karima MCA Hon Reuben Wahome Kabera passed on while undergoing treatment at Mt Kenya Hospital. We send our heartfelt condolences to The Speaker and county assembly, the people of Karima and his beloved wife, children and family.

“Hon Reuben Wahome was a jovial and very outgoing person who carried the needs and aspirations of the Karima people in his heart. I have truly lost a friend and a great supporter. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Governor Kahiga said.

He was elected as an MCA in 2017 on a Jubilee Party ticket but decamped to the United Democratic Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Unfortunately, Kabera lost out in the UDA nominations to his competitor Gathungwa.

His death comes just hours after Rabai MP William Kamoti died in a road accident along the Mombasa-Malindi highway on Sunday night.

Kilifi North police boss Jonathan Koech said that the MP's vehicle was hit by a lorry at around 9.40 pm.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kamoti's driver suffered significant injuries and was taken to Kilifi County Hospital.

In his message of condolence, President Kenyatta described Rabai Member of Parliament as a top legal mind and devoted, progressive leader with an impressive development record.

"It is very unfortunate and painful that we've suddenly lost Mheshimiwa William Kamoti, a progressive and astute leader that represented the people of Rabai Constituency in Parliament with great distinction.