Karua storms Ruto's backyard, abandons vehicle to campaign on foot in Eldoret [Video]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua caused excitement in the streets of Eldoret town when she abandoned her vehicle to campaign on foot.

Karua who was on her maiden tour of Uasin Gishu county that is also Deputy President William Ruto's home county and his perceived stronghold walked through the streets of Eldoret town, waving at residents and mingling freely with them as she hunted for votes.

In what signaled a break from tradition where politicians campaign atop their cars, the NARC Kenya party leader walked for a distance of more that three kilometers, urging voters to vote for Azimio on August 9.

Karua was accompanied by a host of Azimio bigwigs including nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Elgeyo Marakwet governor Alex Tolgos, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi and Kipkorir Menjo among others.

As captured in the video below, courtesy of Nation, a large crowd of eager supporters also accompanied Karua as she walked through the streets on her way to Huruma grounds and made several stopovers, addressing residents at the Eldoret main market.

Earlier on, the NARC Kenya party leader began her day by attending a church service at the Ayub Kinyua PCEA church in Eldoret.

At the service, Karua was warmly received and urged the clergy to pray for the nation ahead of the August elections.

"The church should also help Kenyans to understand the difference between bad and good even as we prepare to elect leaders for our nation", Karua stated.

The hunt for votes has climaxed with the two main political formations in the August elections leaving nothing to chance.

As Karua was in Eldoret, Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto was in Kakamega, addressing a mega rally at Bukhungu stadium.