The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mysterious fire ravages Kasarani furniture store[Photos & videos]

Lynet Okumu

The blaze, which erupted in the mid-morning hours, quickly engulfed the shop and wiped out the business, leaving a trail of destruction.

Mysterious fire destroys furniture shop in Kasarani
Mysterious fire destroys furniture shop in Kasarani

A mysterious fire broke out on Wednesday morning, destroying property of unknown value at a furniture shop located in the Kasarani area along the Thika Superhighway in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

The blaze, which erupted in the mid-morning hours, quickly engulfed the shop and wiped out the business, leaving a trail of destruction.

According to witnesses, the fire started without warning, rapidly spreading through the furniture store.

As the flames grew, the fire spread to nearby shops, causing panic among business owners and residents.

Mysterious fire destroys furniture shop in Kasarani
Mysterious fire destroys furniture shop in Kasarani Mysterious fire destroys furniture shop in Kasarani Pulse Live Kenya

Videos shared on social media captured scenes of chaos, with residents surrounding the burning shop and frantically working to rescue items from neighboring businesses.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the shop, darkening the sky above the area.

Shop owners from nearby businesses were seen rushing to salvage their goods, fearing that the fire would spread further and cause even more damage.

The Kenya Red Cross was immediately alerted to the incident and dispatched officials to the scene.

Despite their efforts, the fire continued to rage, posing a serious threat to surrounding buildings.

The root cause of the blaze remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine what sparked the inferno.

According to a publication by The Star, the shop in question is known as Bed Palace, a popular furniture store in the area.

This incident marks the second time that Bed Palace has suffered a fire. The last reported fire at the shop occurred on December 8 of the previous year, which also caused significant damage.

This recent fire has raised concerns among residents and business owners in the area, especially considering it is the second fire at the same shop in less than a year.

During the December incident, the fire reportedly broke out at noon, destroying property of unknown value.

Firefighters from Nairobi Disaster Management were called to the scene to contain the blaze and minimise damage. Despite their efforts, the fire left the shop severely damaged.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Raila's hefty salary will outshine Ruto’s if elected AUC chairperson

How Raila's hefty salary will outshine Ruto’s if elected AUC chairperson

Mysterious fire ravages Kasarani furniture store[Photos & videos]

Mysterious fire ravages Kasarani furniture store[Photos & videos]

CS Duale bans raw veneer export, here are 6 products made from the wood

CS Duale bans raw veneer export, here are 6 products made from the wood

Kenyan special forces stage biggest targeted operation in Haiti since arrival

Kenyan special forces stage biggest targeted operation in Haiti since arrival

Identity of driver who died in accident that involved new Range Rover revealed

Identity of driver who died in accident that involved new Range Rover revealed

Babu Owino responds to President Museveni’s accusations

Babu Owino responds to President Museveni’s accusations

Babu Owino rattles President Yoweri Museveni

Babu Owino rattles President Yoweri Museveni

Hefty fines & jail term motorists face for hitting cattle

Hefty fines & jail term motorists face for hitting cattle

Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Trending

Gitaru Interchange

KeNHA announces traffic disruption at major interchange, offers alternative routes

President William Ruto with Moses Kuria during the funeral Service of the latter's sister in Gatundu South, Kiambu County in January 2023

President Ruto appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo & Dennis Itumbi to new roles

Human trafficking

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

Moses Wetangula meets Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday 26, 2024

Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City