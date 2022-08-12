Kiraitu and Linturi lose to co-owner of Baite TV

Mwangaza, current Woman Representative for Meru County and a first time Member of Parliament, declared interest to become governor in 2019.

Aside from being a politician, Mwangaza is also the co-owner of Baite TV, a vernacular TV station that targets Meru speakers. She co-owns the station alongside her husband Murega Baicu.

The two are a dynamic duo, they host 'Baite Family Sunday Live Service' every Sunday. Baicu often plays the role of host and pastor while playing the guitar, Kawira on the other hand offers support, at times preaching too.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mwangaza was almost locked out of the race

It should be noted that Mwangaza almost missed out on contesting for the gubernatorial seat after petitioners went to court seeking to bar her and Meru Senator Linturi from being on the ballot.

One of the petitioners identified as Dickson Mwenda claimed Mwangaza and her soon to be Deputy Governor Isaac M’Ethingia possess forged academic papers.

The second petitioner, Joseph Karithi accused Linturi of not having a valid degree from a recognised institution.

The High Court however, on June 3 through Justice Edward Muriithi dismissed the petitions, stating only IEBC has the power to nominate and clear candidates to contest any post.