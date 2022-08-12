RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kiraitu and Linturi lose to co-owner of Baite TV

Cyprian Kimutai

Kiraitu Murungi has been involved in politics since 1990

Kawira Mwangaza beats Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Linturi in Meru gubernatorial race
Seasoned politicians Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Linturi have been rejected by residents of Meru County who have opted to elect independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza as their new Governor.

Mwangaza, current Woman Representative for Meru County and a first time Member of Parliament, declared interest to become governor in 2019.

Aside from being a politician, Mwangaza is also the co-owner of Baite TV, a vernacular TV station that targets Meru speakers. She co-owns the station alongside her husband Murega Baicu.

The two are a dynamic duo, they host 'Baite Family Sunday Live Service' every Sunday. Baicu often plays the role of host and pastor while playing the guitar, Kawira on the other hand offers support, at times preaching too.

Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza (second right) together with her husband Murega Baichu (second left) leave the Meru High Court on June 2, 2022. Image by Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group
Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza (second right) together with her husband Murega Baichu (second left) leave the Meru High Court on June 2, 2022. Image by Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

It should be noted that Mwangaza almost missed out on contesting for the gubernatorial seat after petitioners went to court seeking to bar her and Meru Senator Linturi from being on the ballot.

One of the petitioners identified as Dickson Mwenda claimed Mwangaza and her soon to be Deputy Governor Isaac M’Ethingia possess forged academic papers.

The second petitioner, Joseph Karithi accused Linturi of not having a valid degree from a recognised institution.

The High Court however, on June 3 through Justice Edward Muriithi dismissed the petitions, stating only IEBC has the power to nominate and clear candidates to contest any post.

"The court is mindful that the nomination process has been initiated and the nomination day has been set by gazettement in the official Kenya gazette and the aspirants have made corresponding arrangements. The application seeks to interfere with the mandate of IEBC and the court will not take it lightly," he said.

Cyprian Kimutai

