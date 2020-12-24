Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has reacted to a poster of himself that has since gone viral, saying that he will be vying for the Nairobi Governor position.

Taking to Twitter, the lawyer said that it was the work of conmen, and he is waiting for President Uhuru Kenyatta to retire, and Deputy President William Ruto to serve his 10 years as Head of State, then he will be ready for politics.

He went on to say that it is the only way he can be very confident they will campaign for him.

“KAZI YA WAKORA ...i'm waiting for H.E UHURU to retire, then kumi ya DP Ruto...then i'm game...confident that BOTH will campaign and support me...InshaAllah... @StateHouseKenya @WilliamsRuto @WehliyeMohamed,” Tweeted the City Lawyer.

His words came after a section of Kenyans on Twitter created a poster with his image, with the words the next Nairobi Governor.

Upon his words, netizens reacted, some insisting that he would make a very good leader.