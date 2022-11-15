RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KCB donates Sh130m to drought-stricken regions

Fabian Simiyu

Food has been distributed to three counties including Isiolo, Wajir and Kajiado aside from the money

KCB donates food and money to severely drought-stricken regions.
KCB donates food and money to severely drought-stricken regions.

The Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) has come to the aid of Kenyans who are in drought-stricken areas as the calamity continues to ravage the country by donating Sh130 million.

By doing so, KCB has joined Equity which donated Sh120m for the same purpose recently through their CEO James Mwangi.

KCB confirmed through their Twitter handle that their organization is committed to supporting the country's drought response initiative by providing food and essentials to thousands of households.

A KCB official hands over relief food to a drought-stricken resident.
A KCB official hands over relief food to a drought-stricken resident. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Help at last for malnourished children in Mashirima Kapombe’s feature on drought

"KCB Bank Kenya has committed KShs. 130 million to support the country’s drought response initiative, providing food and essentials to thousands of households." Read the Tweet.

For instance, the situation in Turkana has gone from bad to worse and this is evident from a documentary piece that was aired recently by Citizen TV recently dubbed 'Devastation in Turkana'.

KCB as an organization has given directions on how the funds will be distributed with the majority of the money (Sh100m) being channelled through the Kenya Bankers Association via drought response.

Since the situation is dire in the country, KCB has already made efforts of distributing food to three counties already including Isiolo, Kajiado and Wajir through their Foundation.

Areas which have been hit hard by droughts are the ones that KCB is retargeting first since residents in such places require an urgent supply of food and water.

Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi has called on the government to look for a permanent solution that will see the drought situation dealt with once and for all.

As it stands, the government is yet to rule out a clear plan on how the affected Kenyans will benefit from various food programmes.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

