KCB donates Sh130m to drought-stricken regions

By doing so, KCB has joined Equity which donated Sh120m for the same purpose recently through their CEO James Mwangi.

KCB confirmed through their Twitter handle that their organization is committed to supporting the country's drought response initiative by providing food and essentials to thousands of households.

"KCB Bank Kenya has committed KShs. 130 million to support the country’s drought response initiative, providing food and essentials to thousands of households." Read the Tweet.

For instance, the situation in Turkana has gone from bad to worse and this is evident from a documentary piece that was aired recently by Citizen TV recently dubbed 'Devastation in Turkana'.

KCB as an organization has given directions on how the funds will be distributed with the majority of the money (Sh100m) being channelled through the Kenya Bankers Association via drought response.

Since the situation is dire in the country, KCB has already made efforts of distributing food to three counties already including Isiolo, Kajiado and Wajir through their Foundation.

Areas which have been hit hard by droughts are the ones that KCB is retargeting first since residents in such places require an urgent supply of food and water.

Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi has called on the government to look for a permanent solution that will see the drought situation dealt with once and for all.