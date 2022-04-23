KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

Speaking at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) headquarters at Mitihani House, the CS announced the overall top candidates nationwide as:-

Jariel Ndenda Obura of the Mang'u High School (87.167 - A) Mukuha Timothy Kamau of Alliance High School (87.139 - A) Job Ngara of the Mang'u High School (87.1 - A) Chege David Kamau of St Joseph's Boys School Kitale (87.1 - A) Ramadhan Musa Tepo of the Light Academy (87.1 - A) Mwendo Sicily Mutheu of the Kenya High School (87.086 - A) Ian Mwai Toyota of the Kakamega High School (87.08 - A) Arita Shekinah of the Kenya High School (87.079 - A) Musindi Daniel Ouma of the Light Academy (87.0 - A) Brenda Cherotich of Kipsigis Girls High School (87.0 - A) Mungane Job Ngatia of the Strathmore School (87 - A) Ariona Adaga of Kapsabet Boys High School (87 - A) Mutethya Caleb Ngumbau of the Mang'u High School (87 - A) Abia Nelima of the Kenya High School (87 - A) Maina Millicent of the Kenya High School (87 - A)

Prof. Magoha also announced the best performing students in sub-counties per region as follows:-

Anthony Njuguna of Muhoro Kiamaina Secondary School (84.634 - A) Owino Eric of Akoko Secondary School (83.71 - A) Karuiga Clinton of Angaini Mixed Secondary School (81.449 - A) Achesa Alukoti Bilea of Matunda Day School (81.237 - A) Diangui Frank Wagura of St James Kiarithia School (79.4 - A) Mulei Kelvin of Dandora Secondary School (79.213 - A) Mkirimia Dennis Mwamburi (78.246 - A) Ronald Kipkoech of Kiplabotwa Secondary School (74.9 - A)

How to check KCSE results via SMS

To check the results via SMS, parents, students, or other interested individuals can send the candidate’s index number followed by the initials KCSE (in capital letters) to 20076.