RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Find out how to check KCSE results through SMS

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022
Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Saturday released the results of the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) national exams.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) headquarters at Mitihani House, the CS announced the overall top candidates nationwide as:-

  1. Jariel Ndenda Obura of the Mang'u High School (87.167 - A)
  2. Mukuha Timothy Kamau of Alliance High School (87.139 - A)
  3. Job Ngara of the Mang'u High School (87.1 - A)
  4. Chege David Kamau of St Joseph's Boys School Kitale (87.1 - A)
  5. Ramadhan Musa Tepo of the Light Academy (87.1 - A)
  6. Mwendo Sicily Mutheu of the Kenya High School (87.086 - A)
  7. Ian Mwai Toyota of the Kakamega High School (87.08 - A)
  8. Arita Shekinah of the Kenya High School (87.079 - A)
  9. Musindi Daniel Ouma of the Light Academy (87.0 - A)
  10. Brenda Cherotich of Kipsigis Girls High School (87.0 - A)
  11. Mungane Job Ngatia of the Strathmore School (87 - A)
  12. Ariona Adaga of Kapsabet Boys High School (87 - A)
  13. Mutethya Caleb Ngumbau of the Mang'u High School (87 - A)
  14. Abia Nelima of the Kenya High School (87 - A)
  15. Maina Millicent of the Kenya High School (87 - A)

Prof. Magoha also announced the best performing students in sub-counties per region as follows:-

  1. Anthony Njuguna of Muhoro Kiamaina Secondary School (84.634 - A)
  2. Owino Eric of Akoko Secondary School (83.71 - A)
  3. Karuiga Clinton of Angaini Mixed Secondary School (81.449 - A)
  4. Achesa Alukoti Bilea of Matunda Day School (81.237 - A)
  5. Diangui Frank Wagura of St James Kiarithia School (79.4 - A)
  6. Mulei Kelvin of Dandora Secondary School (79.213 - A)
  7. Mkirimia Dennis Mwamburi (78.246 - A)
  8. Ronald Kipkoech of Kiplabotwa Secondary School (74.9 - A)

To check the results via SMS, parents, students, or other interested individuals can send the candidate’s index number followed by the initials KCSE (in capital letters) to 20076.

Also, there should be no spacing after the index number's last number and the initials KCPE.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Boni Khalwale reveals his son and daughter's KCSE results

Boni Khalwale reveals his son and daughter's KCSE results

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

Mwai Kibaki to lie in state at Parliament from Monday

Mwai Kibaki to lie in state at Parliament from Monday

Jalang'o wins the ODM ticket for Lang’ata parliamentary race

Jalang'o wins the ODM ticket for Lang’ata parliamentary race

From matatu conductor to commander in chief: Life and times of Mwai Kibaki

From matatu conductor to commander in chief: Life and times of Mwai Kibaki

How Kenyan leaders have mourned former President Kibaki

How Kenyan leaders have mourned former President Kibaki

Mwai Kibaki: President who squandered opportunity to fix Kenya [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Mwai Kibaki: President who squandered opportunity to fix Kenya [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Azimio unveils Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant

Azimio unveils Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant

Ex-President Mwai Kibaki dies, Uhuru announces

Ex-President Mwai Kibaki dies, Uhuru announces

Trending

Puzzle of prison cleaner who is worth Sh257 million

A file image of high end cars in a parking lot

Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

RwandaAir flight WB464 skidds off off Entebbe International Airport

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking

Police arrest men captured in viral video assaulting mother and son in Homa Bay

Mama Kwamboka and her son, Alfred