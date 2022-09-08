Details of KDF's special farewell ceremonies for Uhuru

The special farewell will be conducted in two separate ceremonies, one at Ulinzi Sports Complex and the other will take place at the KDF headquarters in Hurlingham.

KDF Spokesperson Esther Wanjiku described the second ceremony as “the Pulling Out of the outgoing Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces”.

“It is in line with the military traditions and custom to hold a farewell ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Forces,” the statement read.

In the final ceremony, President Kenyatta will mount the ceremonial landrover and KDF senior ranking officers will tow the car by hand thus the name “Pulling Out of the outgoing Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces”.

It is done to former generals and was accorded to General (Rtd) Samson Mwathethe in 2020 when he retired and handed over to General Robert Kibochi.

President Kenyatta has been instrumental in the welfare and development of KDF soldiers and has on many occasions praised their military prowess.

“Public investments in the security sector have secured the modernization not only of the training of our security forces but have also ensured that our training is abreast with the challenges of an ever-evolving security environment.

“We have also undertaken far-reaching reforms to support your welfare and to facilitate you to best discharge the high burden of responsibility that has been bestowed upon you,” the President said during a past event at the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet.

In his last days, the outgoing head of state also commissioned various projects being carried out by the KDF such as;