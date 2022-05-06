RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KDF boss meets and highest-ranking US military officer [Details]

Denis Mwangi

General Robert Kibochi met US President Joe Biden's principal military advisor General Mark A. Milley

KDF Chief of Defence Robert Kibochi meets Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff
KDF Chief of Defence Robert Kibochi meets Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) General Robert Kibochi this week met with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley at the US Pentagon.

According to a statement by KDF, General Kibochi and General Milley discussed matters of mutual interest such as counterterrorism cooperation.

KDF noted that Kenya and the US share a bilateral defence relationship and would continue to collaborate to counter the threat of violent extremist organizations.

KDF Chief of Defence Robert Kibochi meets Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff
KDF Chief of Defence Robert Kibochi meets Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Pulse Live Kenya

Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa was also in the meeting alongside US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Affairs Celeste Wallander.

The talks reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between the US Department of Defense and the Kenya Ministry of Defence and the Kenya Defence Forces,” a statement shared by Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth L. Hoffman.

Other issues that were discussed included regional security, cybersecurity, security cooperation, and the US Africa Command mission.

Both the US Department of Defense and the Kenya Ministry of Defence and KDF intend to continue the strong partnership including the next iteration of the United States Kenya Bilateral Defense Forum.

Kenya is expected to receive more attack and reconnaissance helicopters from the United States army.

Speaking to Janes, a US-based military news website earlier this year, a spokesperson from the US Army said that a number of countries had declared interest in acquiring new aircraft, including Kenya.

We have interest from several countries to procure new MD 530s, including India, Kenya, and Lebanon,” the source said.

KDF Chief of Defence Robert Kibochi meets Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff
KDF Chief of Defence Robert Kibochi meets Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Pulse Live Kenya

We have two MD 530s on the production line that were originally procured for Afghanistan, but which are currently under a Stop Work order. We are working towards resuming production for Kenya as part of their next aircraft procurement,” the spokesperson added.

The MD 530 light helicopters have a range of uses including airborne attacks, armed escort, search and rescue, fire fighting and scouting.

It is known for speed, safety, agility and the ability to operate with ease in confined spaces.

The helicopter, referred to as the ‘little bird’ in military circles, is armed with an advanced airborne weapon system that can fire at a rate of around 1,100 rounds a minute.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

