Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer who attempted to detonate a smoke grenade at the home of his ex-wife in Busia's Marachi Central.

In a number of tweets, DCI mentioned that the officer was apprehended after his mission to detonate the smoke grenade backfired.

The unexpected incident was engineered by a heated argument as to the right of taking their children from the mother.

On realizing that the smoke grenade did not explode, the man of the boots ran back and collected it, disposing it into a nearby river.

Detectives arrested the officer after the incident was reported to them by thunderstruck neighbours who witnessed the whole incident.

“His apprehension was reported to the @kdfinfo military police who also swung to the scene, teaming up with Butula-based detectives in the ongoing search for the disposed grenade.#confideindci. Call us anonymously on 0800722203 at zero cost. This service is available 24/7” reads a tweet for DCI.