RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KDF sign deal with Swedish company to provide soldier kits

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Aside from kits, the Swedish company will provide grenades and weapons

A Kenyan Defence Force soldier keeps lookout on the coast near Burgabo village, Southern Somalia on December 14, 2011. Burgabo is a Somalian port village which has been secured by Kenyan forces as they advance further up the Somali coastline in search of Al-Shabaab fighters. AFP PHOTO/Carl de Souza (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
A Kenyan Defence Force soldier keeps lookout on the coast near Burgabo village, Southern Somalia on December 14, 2011. Burgabo is a Somalian port village which has been secured by Kenyan forces as they advance further up the Somali coastline in search of Al-Shabaab fighters. AFP PHOTO/Carl de Souza (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has reached an agreement with Saab AB, a Swedish aerospace and defence company to provide 800 soldier kits.

Recommended articles

The agreement was reached in 2021 but details have only just emerged. According to Hans Lindgren, Head of Business Development at Saab’s Training & Simulation business unit, Saab won the long-running Kenyan Combat Training Centre (CTC) competition.

CTCs are weeks-long training events the KDF uses to simulate a combat deployment as best as possible.

According to Lindgren the order includes a complete, new generation solution for live training and covers soldier systems (personnel detection devices), vehicle training systems, hand grenades and training applications for a variety of weapons.

A Kenyan Defence Force (KDF) soldier mans a position on the outskirts of the town of Tabda on February 20, 2012. (Photo by WILLIAM DAVIES/AFP via Getty Images)
A Kenyan Defence Force (KDF) soldier mans a position on the outskirts of the town of Tabda on February 20, 2012. (Photo by WILLIAM DAVIES/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

"We will be supplying around 800 soldier kits based on our deployable Gamer product line," Lindgren told Shephard. "The equipment will be based at the Kenyan Army’s School of Infantry in Isiolo."

KDF is no stranger to laser-based tactical engagement simulation systems (TESS), having been the recipients of the United States Department of Defense's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

A TESS is a training system for using weapons. Laser transmitters are typically used instead of bullets, larger rounds, or shorter-range guided weapons such as anti-tank missiles.

KDF has also used Saab equipment provided by the British Army during joint training as part of the UK’s Tactical Engagement Simulation in Kenya (TESIK) exercises.

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secures an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. /REUTERS
A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secures an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. /REUTERS Pulse Live Kenya

The new TESS equipment and soldier kits will be delivered over the next two years. Saab will be supplying training systems for support weapons, some vehicles, hand grenades and will provide an exercise control (EXCON) capability.

An EXCON is a type of exercise characterized by the imposition of constraints on some or all of the participating units by planning authorities with the principal intention of provoking types of interaction.

Although Saab previously supplied TESS to South Africa, the company considers the Kenyan contract significant because "it could open many doors for us in Africa," explained Lindgren.

"A number of countries conduct cross-border training, and so we see a range of opportunities for the future," concluded Lindgren.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DRC officially joins EAC, becomes most populous member country

DRC officially joins EAC, becomes most populous member country

KDF sign deal with Swedish company to provide soldier kits

KDF sign deal with Swedish company to provide soldier kits

Wanjigi reveals he doesn't check his bank account balance

Wanjigi reveals he doesn't check his bank account balance

Twins score same KCPE grades in 5 subjects

Twins score same KCPE grades in 5 subjects

Nairobi Majority Leader loses 4 family members in road accident

Nairobi Majority Leader loses 4 family members in road accident

Details emerge on how Maseno University student was slayed

Details emerge on how Maseno University student was slayed

Bruce Magata speaks after emerging best KCPE candidate

Bruce Magata speaks after emerging best KCPE candidate

16 boda boda riders released after Forest road incident

16 boda boda riders released after Forest road incident

Magoha announces Top 10 KCPE Candidates

Magoha announces Top 10 KCPE Candidates

Trending

Anonymous well wisher donates Sh57million in honour of Ken Okoth

St Lawrence University - New York, announces $500,000 gift to fund Ken Okoth Black American Music Project

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Karua expresses displeasure with NTV news anchor's questions

How to check KCPE results via mobile phone

Education CS George Magoha during a tour of Kisumu and Vihiga counties

Wetangula addresses reports of visiting Raila's Karen home

Senator Moses Wetangula addresses reports of visiting Raila Odinga in Karen