KDF sign deal with Swedish company to provide soldier kits

The agreement was reached in 2021 but details have only just emerged. According to Hans Lindgren, Head of Business Development at Saab’s Training & Simulation business unit, Saab won the long-running Kenyan Combat Training Centre (CTC) competition.

CTCs are weeks-long training events the KDF uses to simulate a combat deployment as best as possible.

According to Lindgren the order includes a complete, new generation solution for live training and covers soldier systems (personnel detection devices), vehicle training systems, hand grenades and training applications for a variety of weapons.

"We will be supplying around 800 soldier kits based on our deployable Gamer product line," Lindgren told Shephard. "The equipment will be based at the Kenyan Army’s School of Infantry in Isiolo."

KDF is no stranger to laser-based tactical engagement simulation systems (TESS), having been the recipients of the United States Department of Defense's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

A TESS is a training system for using weapons. Laser transmitters are typically used instead of bullets, larger rounds, or shorter-range guided weapons such as anti-tank missiles.

KDF has also used Saab equipment provided by the British Army during joint training as part of the UK’s Tactical Engagement Simulation in Kenya (TESIK) exercises.

The new TESS equipment and soldier kits will be delivered over the next two years. Saab will be supplying training systems for support weapons, some vehicles, hand grenades and will provide an exercise control (EXCON) capability.

An EXCON is a type of exercise characterized by the imposition of constraints on some or all of the participating units by planning authorities with the principal intention of provoking types of interaction.

Although Saab previously supplied TESS to South Africa, the company considers the Kenyan contract significant because "it could open many doors for us in Africa," explained Lindgren.