KDF soldier debuts as news anchor in new show [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The show’s structure is similar to that of local news bulletins, with many Kenyans praising the show’s introduction sequence.

KDF opens state-of-the-art TV and Radio studios

The Kenya Defence Forces have launched a weekly news bulletin that will be featuring updates within the military and highlight relevant stories inside the world of defence.

KDF shared the first episode of the show on YouTube on October 28, with an announcement that the show would be scheduled for every Friday.

A pilot news bulletin was presented by Private Kibwanga Ferdinand.

Private Kibwanga Ferdinand presenting KDF's weekly news bulletin
Private Kibwanga Ferdinand presenting KDF's weekly news bulletin Pulse Live Kenya

This is KDF's Weekly Bulletin, an initiative collating events of the week and providing in-depth information on defence matters and this is our first broadcast,” he welcomed Kenyans.

It was produced at KDF’s state-of-the-art TV and radio studio that was launched back in November 2021.

Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi launched the fully-equipped television and radio studios for various productions that will enable a continuous flow of information to Kenyans and the wider audience.

According to the KDF, Strategic Communication is an essential activity that will support future military operations and serve the national interest.

Since it was revamped, KDF's communication department, formerly known as Public Affairs, has told KDF stories during operations and in peacetime.

In 2021, the KDF command established the Strategic Communication Unit to be able to achieve communication objectives.

