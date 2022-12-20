ADVERTISEMENT
KDF rescues 20 vehicles stranded in muddy road for days [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The vehicles were stranded for days until the Kenya Defence Forces troops intervened

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers deployed to Democratic Republic of Congo under the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) helped stranded motorists at Ofaye along Eringeti – Komanda road in Eastern DRC.
Kenya Defence Forces soldiers deployed to Democratic Republic of Congo under the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) helped stranded motorists at Ofaye along Eringeti – Komanda road in Eastern DRC.

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers deployed to Democratic Republic of Congo under the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) helped stranded motorists at Ofaye along Eringeti – Komanda road in Eastern DRC.

More than 20 vehicles comprising of cargo trailers and public service vehicles transporting people and essential goods had been forced to wait for days after the road was blocked by trucks that had been stuck on the road due to the ongoing heavy rains and bad state of the road.

The Kenyan soldiers who were on patrol duties used their offroad armoured personnel and recovery vehicles to pull out the trucks that were blocking easy movement of motorists from both sides of the road.

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers deployed to Democratic Republic of Congo under the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) helped stranded motorists at Ofaye along Eringeti – Komanda road in Eastern DRC.
Pulse Live Kenya

The road users, who are mostly businessmen and farmers, expressed their appreciation for the help offered by the Kenyan troops.

They added that the move helped them avert losses that they would have incurred by staying on the road.

The Eringeti – Komanda road is a key route used to transport goods and services between Beni and Ituri territories.

Kenyan troops play an important role in peace support operations in the DRC by providing humanitarian aid to civilians.

In military science nomenclature, a quick reaction force (QRF) is an armed military unit capable of rapidly responding to developing situations, typically to assist allied units in need of such assistance.

They are to have equipment ready to respond to any type of emergency, typically within ten minutes or less but that is based on unit standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers deployed to Democratic Republic of Congo under the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) helped stranded motorists at Ofaye along Eringeti – Komanda road in Eastern DRC.
Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenyan contingent is part of the Force Intervention Brigade of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the DRC, MONUSCO.

The troops are is part of collective efforts by MONUSCO in maintenance of international peace and security.

