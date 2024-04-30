The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has launched an extensive inquiry into the authenticity of Uji Power and Okra.
KEBS declares stance on okra water & uji power following increased popularity
The rise in popularity of okra water & uji power has caught the attention of KEBS officials
Recommended articles
This is in response to mounting popularity and claims of their sexual wellness benefits among consumers in Kenya.
Uji Power, a powdered mix for porridge preparation, and Okra, a vegetable known for its chopped pods soaked in water overnight to create a liquid, allegedly consumed for health and sexual enhancement, have gained significant traction in the country over the past few months.
Addressing journalists during a media briefing on Tuesday, Director of Market Surveillance, Peter Kaigwara, announced the bureau's decision to investigate the products following a query from a concerned reporter regarding their adherence to established standards.
"We've received intelligence on these products, and we're commencing an investigation immediately," Kaigwara affirmed, underlining the bureau's commitment to ensuring consumer safety and product quality.
Acknowledging the need for a comprehensive assessment, Kaigwara pledged to deploy a team of market surveillance officers to scrutinise Uji Power and Okra, with findings to be shared transparently with the public.
Geoffrey Karau, Director of Quality Assurance and Inspection, stressed the importance of collaboration among relevant agencies in addressing concerns about Uji Power and Okra.
He recommended the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEFIS) to examine Okra and suggested that the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board (KPPB) handle matters related to Uji Power.
However, with only 55 enforcement officers tasked with inspecting various products in the market, Kaigwara urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or counterfeit goods, echoing concerns raised following a recent fake fertilizer scandal that jeopardized national food security.
"We rely on all forms of information, treating them as intelligence," Kaigwara emphasised, cautioning against the detrimental effects of substandard products on public health, the environment, and fair competition.
Highlighting collaborative efforts, Kaigwara revealed that KEBS is working with a multi-agency team to combat the proliferation of substandard goods in the market, seeking active engagement from both the public and stakeholders alike.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke