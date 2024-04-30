The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KEBS declares stance on okra water & uji power following increased popularity

Denis Mwangi

The rise in popularity of okra water & uji power has caught the attention of KEBS officials

Soak okra overnight [FekomiHerbals]
Soak okra overnight [FekomiHerbals]

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has launched an extensive inquiry into the authenticity of Uji Power and Okra.

Recommended articles

This is in response to mounting popularity and claims of their sexual wellness benefits among consumers in Kenya.

Uji Power, a powdered mix for porridge preparation, and Okra, a vegetable known for its chopped pods soaked in water overnight to create a liquid, allegedly consumed for health and sexual enhancement, have gained significant traction in the country over the past few months.

How to make okra water [CookingQueen]
How to make okra water [CookingQueen] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: KEBS' revelation about not testing manufactured goods triggers public uproar

Addressing journalists during a media briefing on Tuesday, Director of Market Surveillance, Peter Kaigwara, announced the bureau's decision to investigate the products following a query from a concerned reporter regarding their adherence to established standards.

"We've received intelligence on these products, and we're commencing an investigation immediately," Kaigwara affirmed, underlining the bureau's commitment to ensuring consumer safety and product quality.

Acknowledging the need for a comprehensive assessment, Kaigwara pledged to deploy a team of market surveillance officers to scrutinise Uji Power and Okra, with findings to be shared transparently with the public.

Geoffrey Karau, Director of Quality Assurance and Inspection, stressed the importance of collaboration among relevant agencies in addressing concerns about Uji Power and Okra.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recommended the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEFIS) to examine Okra and suggested that the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board (KPPB) handle matters related to Uji Power.

However, with only 55 enforcement officers tasked with inspecting various products in the market, Kaigwara urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or counterfeit goods, echoing concerns raised following a recent fake fertilizer scandal that jeopardized national food security.

Uji power
Uji power Uji power Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Harmful side effects of okra water & who should avoid it

"We rely on all forms of information, treating them as intelligence," Kaigwara emphasised, cautioning against the detrimental effects of substandard products on public health, the environment, and fair competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting collaborative efforts, Kaigwara revealed that KEBS is working with a multi-agency team to combat the proliferation of substandard goods in the market, seeking active engagement from both the public and stakeholders alike.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu's witty response amid calls on Murkomen to take action on her

A collage image of President William Ruto & a Toyota CHR Hybrid

Ruto buys sporty crossover SUV after snubbing Mercedes Benz G Wagon & Lexus lx570

CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past function

CS Machogu speaks as severe flooding puts school reopening in jeopardy

A lorry stuck inside Muswii River in Makueni County

8 confirmed dead as floods sweep away truck attempting to cross flooded river