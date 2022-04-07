RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KEBS cautions consumers against chocolate after Salmonella outbreak

Authors:

Amos Robi

The United Kingdom has reported 63 people who have been affected by chocolates from the Italian confectionery company

KEBS Managing Director Bernard Njiraini
KEBS Managing Director Bernard Njiraini

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has raised red flags on the safety of popular chocolate product from an Italian manufacturer Ferrero after some were pulled off the market over a salmonella breakout.

Recommended articles

KEBS Managing Director Bernard Njiraini on Thursday confirmed that the Bureau has collected samples of the chocolate for investigation at their labs before any further action is taken.

The specific product suspected of being contaminated are the 'surprise eggs' from Ferrero's Kinder Joy product. The confection is not widely available in the Kenyan retail market.

Ferrero is recalling its Kinder Surprise product.
Ferrero is recalling its Kinder Surprise product. 8e6d605d-b48f-4181-803b-4613ef3f7e35

Majority of reported Salmonella cases related to the product have been recorded in European countries among them Germany, Ireland, France, Sweden and Netherlands with both children and adults affected.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease which affects the gut and whose symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever. Its cause arises from dirty water and contaminated food.

In the United Kingdom the government has warned parents and guardians against purchasing the chocolates for their kids ahead of the Easter Holiday.

“We all know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products are already in their home are affected by this recall,” the UK government stated.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tabitha Karanja adopts Keroche as her official name

Tabitha Karanja adopts Keroche as her official name

NCIC blacklists 21 words ahead of 2022 General Elections [List]

NCIC blacklists 21 words ahead of 2022 General Elections [List]

EAC member states unveil new map

EAC member states unveil new map

45,724 teenage pregnancies recorded in January, February

45,724 teenage pregnancies recorded in January, February

Update: 100 million litres of super petrol dock in Mombasa

Update: 100 million litres of super petrol dock in Mombasa

Kenya abstains in vote to remove Russia from Human Rights Council

Kenya abstains in vote to remove Russia from Human Rights Council

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

2 gang members gunned down in Kayole

2 gang members gunned down in Kayole

Turkana County apologises after death of 3 Ugandans

Turkana County apologises after death of 3 Ugandans

Trending

Matiang'i reacts to stoning of Raila's chopper in Eldoret

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i speaking to the media during a past address.

17 face life imprisonment if found guilty of attempting to kill Raila

Among the charges preferred against the 17 include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group)

Kenyans celebrate Albert Ouma who said Raila is being controlled

ODM party leader Raila Odinga following Supreme Court proceedings during delivery of the BBI verdict on March 31, 2022

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

A mask-clad passenger shows his phone to a security guard at the Doha Metro, to show a green status (signifying an all-clear from coronavirus) on the Ehteraz smartphone app upon entering a station in Qatar's capital on September 1, 2020. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)