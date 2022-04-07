KEBS cautions consumers against chocolate after Salmonella outbreak

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has raised red flags on the safety of popular chocolate product from an Italian manufacturer Ferrero after some were pulled off the market over a salmonella breakout.
The United Kingdom has reported 63 people who have been affected by chocolates from the Italian confectionery company
KEBS Managing Director Bernard Njiraini on Thursday confirmed that the Bureau has collected samples of the chocolate for investigation at their labs before any further action is taken.
The specific product suspected of being contaminated are the 'surprise eggs' from Ferrero's Kinder Joy product. The confection is not widely available in the Kenyan retail market.
Majority of reported Salmonella cases related to the product have been recorded in European countries among them Germany, Ireland, France, Sweden and Netherlands with both children and adults affected.
What is Salmonella?
Salmonella is a bacterial disease which affects the gut and whose symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever. Its cause arises from dirty water and contaminated food.
In the United Kingdom the government has warned parents and guardians against purchasing the chocolates for their kids ahead of the Easter Holiday.
“We all know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products are already in their home are affected by this recall,” the UK government stated.
