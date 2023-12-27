KeNHA announces 28-day closure of a section of Nairobi Southern Bypass

The traffic disruption is aimed at facilitating the installation of a virtual weighbridge.

The affected area spans both sides of the dual carriage road between Lang'ata Interchange and Ngong Interchange.

The closure, slated to begin today, December 27, 2023, will extend until January 23, 2024.

KeNHA aims to carry out construction works necessary for the installation of the virtual weighbridge, a move aimed at enhancing road safety and monitoring vehicle weights.

Nairobi Southern Bypass Pulse Live Kenya

To mitigate the impact on traffic flow, the closure will be implemented one lane at a time for each carriageway.

This means that motorists will still have access to one lane on both bounds throughout the construction period.

KeNHA has urged all road users to adhere to the temporary traffic adjustments and exercise caution while navigating through the affected section.

The installation of the Virtual Weighbridge is a proactive measure to monitor and enforce weight restrictions on commercial vehicles using the Nairobi Southern Bypass. Overloaded trucks pose a significant risk to road infrastructure and can compromise overall road safety.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, taking into consideration potential delays caused by the construction activities.

How KeNHA's virtual weighbridge system works

KeNHA's virtual weighbridge system runs on a high speed weighing in motion (HSWIM) backbone which captures data from the sensors and cameras, classifies the vehicle and thereafter transmits the database for analyses to the control center.

Nairobi Southern Bypass Pulse Live Kenya

The control center housed at the Athi River Weighbridge and has processing units that analyses, store and allow access of the data through a web-based graphical user interface to the system operators, enforcement unit and the KeNHA officers in charge.

The system allows transmission of live data allowing the people in charge to use the data for enforcement purposes.

How KeNHA's virtual weighbridge system works Pulse Live Kenya

The implementation of a virtual weighbridge system holds significant importance in addressing and mitigating various risks associated with overloaded vehicles. The key benefits include:

Prevention of Infrastructure Damage

Overloaded vehicles contribute to accelerated wear and tear of roads, bridges, and pavements.

By utilizing a Virtual Weighbridge system, authorities can better regulate and enforce weight restrictions, reducing the likelihood of damage to critical infrastructure. This, in turn, helps extend the lifespan of roads and bridges, ultimately saving on maintenance costs.

Enhancement of Road Safety

Overloaded vehicles pose a safety risk due to undistributed loads, leading to challenges in vehicle control and stability.

Implementing a virtual weighbridge system aids in identifying and preventing such risks, promoting safer road conditions for all users.

By ensuring that vehicles adhere to specified weight limits, the system contributes to reducing accidents and potential dangers associated with overloaded trucks.

Fair Treatment for Compliant Road Users

The virtual weighbridge system plays a crucial role in promoting fairness among road users.

Tax-paying and compliant road users may be unfairly disadvantaged when competing with overloaded vehicles that evade weight restrictions.

The implementation of an effective weighing system helps level the playing field, ensuring that all users abide by the regulations and contribute equitably to road maintenance through taxes and compliance.

Identification of Overloaded Vehicles

The virtual weighbridge system acts as a valuable tool for identifying and tracking overloaded vehicles over time. This enables authorities to enforce weight restrictions consistently and take corrective measures against repeat offenders.