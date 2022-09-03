RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KeNHA issues advisory as motorist spend the night along Nairobi-Nakuru-highway

Charles Ouma

The traffic snarl-up begun at around 5:00 pm on Friday and stretched more than 20 kilometers with all lanes locked up

Traffic jam along Nakuru-Nairobi highway
Traffic jam along Nakuru-Nairobi highway

Following a traffic snarl-up that saw several motorists spend the night along the busy Nairobi Nakuru highway, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has advised motorists on alternative route to use until the matter is resolved.

Recommended articles

The gridlock started on Friday, September 2 at 5:00 p.m. near the Gilgil Weighbridge and stretched several kilometers back.

The snarl up was caused by an accident involving a trailer and a personal car that left a section of the road blocked with traffic piling up rapidly on all lanes.

Hundreds of motorists remained trapped in the jam and had no option but to spend the night in the cold as both lanes remained locked.

KeNHA has advised motorists to use Flyover-Njabini-Olkalou-Lanet or Naivasha-Olkalou-Lanet routes until traffic eases.

KeNHA issues advisory as motorist spend the night along Nairobi-Nakuru-highway
KeNHA issues advisory as motorist spend the night along Nairobi-Nakuru-highway Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

Police have accused impatient drivers of making the situation worse by overlapping only to end up blocking all lanes with KeNHA advising motorists not to overlap.

Traffic police were dispatched at along the busy road and are working round the clock to unlock the gridlock with frustrated motorists and passengers getting impatient and venting online.

"Police are currently on site and working on the situation to restore normalcy. Motorists are advised to exercise lane discipline and avoid overlapping as they approach this section in order to avoid further congestion," KeNHA stated.

A section of road users have on the other hand have blamed huge trucks using the weighbridge and called on the police and road authorities to intervene in sorting out the mess.

"We have slept on the road from 8 pm Nairobi to Gilgil (currently). No movement. No idea what’s causing the gridlock," lamented one Lilian Oranga who was caught up in the traffic.

The busy highway is prone to such snarl-ups that have seen motorists spend the night in the cold in the past.

On March 25, 2022 the situation was similar to what is currently being witnessed with hundred of motorists stranded as the busy road turned into a parking lot with the traffic snarl-up stretching several kilometers.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cracks emerge in Azimio ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Cracks emerge in Azimio ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Sabotage and dark room intrigues: Kiraitu Murungi explains why he dumped Azimio

Sabotage and dark room intrigues: Kiraitu Murungi explains why he dumped Azimio

KeNHA issues advisory as motorist spend the night along Nairobi-Nakuru-highway

KeNHA issues advisory as motorist spend the night along Nairobi-Nakuru-highway

Kenyans protest detention of Diana Chepkemoi by wealthy Saudi family

Kenyans protest detention of Diana Chepkemoi by wealthy Saudi family

Police move officers, equipment & machinery ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Police move officers, equipment & machinery ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Karua speaks on presidential petition ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Karua speaks on presidential petition ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Inside Raila’s meeting with legal team challenging Ruto’s win

Inside Raila’s meeting with legal team challenging Ruto’s win

IEBC explains why Jose Carmago's name appeared on suspicious Form34A

IEBC explains why Jose Carmago's name appeared on suspicious Form34A

Kiraitu Murungi joins Kenya Kwanza alliance

Kiraitu Murungi joins Kenya Kwanza alliance

Trending

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Supreme Court orders recount in 15 constituencies [List]