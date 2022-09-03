KeNHA issues advisory as motorist spend the night along Nairobi-Nakuru-highway

The gridlock started on Friday, September 2 at 5:00 p.m. near the Gilgil Weighbridge and stretched several kilometers back.

The snarl up was caused by an accident involving a trailer and a personal car that left a section of the road blocked with traffic piling up rapidly on all lanes.

Hundreds of motorists remained trapped in the jam and had no option but to spend the night in the cold as both lanes remained locked.

KeNHA has advised motorists to use Flyover-Njabini-Olkalou-Lanet or Naivasha-Olkalou-Lanet routes until traffic eases.

Police have accused impatient drivers of making the situation worse by overlapping only to end up blocking all lanes with KeNHA advising motorists not to overlap.

Traffic police were dispatched at along the busy road and are working round the clock to unlock the gridlock with frustrated motorists and passengers getting impatient and venting online.

"Police are currently on site and working on the situation to restore normalcy. Motorists are advised to exercise lane discipline and avoid overlapping as they approach this section in order to avoid further congestion," KeNHA stated.

A section of road users have on the other hand have blamed huge trucks using the weighbridge and called on the police and road authorities to intervene in sorting out the mess.

"We have slept on the road from 8 pm Nairobi to Gilgil (currently). No movement. No idea what’s causing the gridlock," lamented one Lilian Oranga who was caught up in the traffic.

The busy highway is prone to such snarl-ups that have seen motorists spend the night in the cold in the past.