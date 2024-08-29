The sports category has moved to a new website.

KeNHA to close Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway for 1.5 months

Denis Mwangi

KeNHA will close Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway for 46 days affecting Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, and Upperhill routes

Haile Selassie Roundabout
Haile Selassie Roundabout

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption at the Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway (A8 Road) due to scheduled construction work.

This disruption will start on Saturday, August 31, 2024, and continue until Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The construction aims to facilitate the development of a pedestrian underpass at the intersection, intended to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow in the area.

Key Traffic Diversion Plans

Motorists are advised to follow the proposed traffic management plans and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on-site.

File image of a traffic police officer manning traffic on a road in Nairobi. [Ma3 Route]
File image of a traffic police officer manning traffic on a road in Nairobi. [Ma3 Route] Pulse Live Kenya

The diversions have been set up to minimise traffic congestion and maintain orderly movement. The following routes will be affected.

  1. Upperhill to Waiyaki Way: Vehicles should use the diversion at Greenpark.
  2. Mombasa Road to Waiyaki Way: Motorists should also use the diversion at Greenpark.
  3. Waiyaki Way to Mombasa Road: The suggested diversion is via Rubis Petrol Station.
  4. CBD to Mombasa Road: Vehicles are directed to use the diversion at Rubis Petrol Station or the Ring Road behind Neno Evangelism Church.
  5. CBD to Upperhill and vice versa: Traffic between these two points will not experience any disruptions.

Impact on Daily Commuters and Traffic Flow

This construction is expected to significantly impact daily commuters, especially those traveling between key routes such as Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, and Upperhill.

KeNHA has advised all motorists to plan their journeys accordingly, anticipate possible delays, and use the designated alternative routes to avoid congestion.

READ: 6 roads motorists will pay to use if KenHa approves new tolling policy

Heavy traffic on a Kenyan road during the rainy season
Heavy traffic on a Kenyan road during the rainy season Heavy traffic on a Kenyan road during the rainy season Pulse Live Kenya

Project Background and Significance

The construction of the pedestrian underpass is part of ongoing efforts by KeNHA to enhance road safety and pedestrian access in Nairobi.

With increased urbanisation and traffic volume, the pedestrian underpass is seen as a critical infrastructure development to ensure the safety of pedestrians crossing the busy Uhuru Highway and to streamline vehicle flow at one of Nairobi’s most congested roundabouts.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

