KeNHA to close Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway for 1.5 months

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption at the Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway (A8 Road) due to scheduled construction work.
KeNHA will close Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway for 46 days affecting Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, and Upperhill routes
Recommended articles
This disruption will start on Saturday, August 31, 2024, and continue until Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
The construction aims to facilitate the development of a pedestrian underpass at the intersection, intended to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow in the area.
Key Traffic Diversion Plans
Motorists are advised to follow the proposed traffic management plans and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on-site.
The diversions have been set up to minimise traffic congestion and maintain orderly movement. The following routes will be affected.
- Upperhill to Waiyaki Way: Vehicles should use the diversion at Greenpark.
- Mombasa Road to Waiyaki Way: Motorists should also use the diversion at Greenpark.
- Waiyaki Way to Mombasa Road: The suggested diversion is via Rubis Petrol Station.
- CBD to Mombasa Road: Vehicles are directed to use the diversion at Rubis Petrol Station or the Ring Road behind Neno Evangelism Church.
- CBD to Upperhill and vice versa: Traffic between these two points will not experience any disruptions.
Impact on Daily Commuters and Traffic Flow
This construction is expected to significantly impact daily commuters, especially those traveling between key routes such as Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, and Upperhill.
KeNHA has advised all motorists to plan their journeys accordingly, anticipate possible delays, and use the designated alternative routes to avoid congestion.
Project Background and Significance
The construction of the pedestrian underpass is part of ongoing efforts by KeNHA to enhance road safety and pedestrian access in Nairobi.
With increased urbanisation and traffic volume, the pedestrian underpass is seen as a critical infrastructure development to ensure the safety of pedestrians crossing the busy Uhuru Highway and to streamline vehicle flow at one of Nairobi’s most congested roundabouts.