KeNHA update after motorists spent entire night stuck along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Charles Ouma

The traffic snarl up was made worse by impatient motorists who overlapped on both sides of the road

KeNHA's update after motorists spent entire night stuck along Nairobi-Nakuru highway
KeNHA's update after motorists spent entire night stuck along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a statement after thousands of motorists plying the busy Nakuru Nairobi road spent Saturday night stranded in traffic.

The statement released on Sunday, June 25 noted that the traffic snarl up is as a result of the World Rally Championship (WRC) that is underway in Naivasha.

KeNHA advised motorists plying the busy highway to consider Naivasha-Njabini-Olkalou-Ol Joro Orok - Lanet - Nakuru road.

“The Northern Corridor, between Naivasha and Nakuru, is experiencing heavy traffic congestion. This has been occasioned by a heavy traffic influx attributed to the World Rally Championship event in Naivasha.

“Those travelling to Nakuru from Naivasha are advised to use the Naivasha - Njabini - Olkalou - Ol Joro Orok - Lanet - Nakuru road and vice versa,” reads KeNHA ‘s statement in part.

Motorists were further cautioned to obey traffic rules and avoid overlapping that has only made the situation worse.

"Accordingly, motorists are advised to exercise lane discipline and avoid overlapping as they approach this section in order to avoid further congestion. We are monitoring the situation and will keep updating regularly.” Added the statement.

KeNHA's update after motorists spent entire night stuck along Nairobi-Nakuru highway
KeNHA's update after motorists spent entire night stuck along Nairobi-Nakuru highway Pulse Live Kenya

Gilgil Police boss Francis Tumbo noted that the snarl-up started after more than 2000 motorists who were at Sleepy Warriors to enjoy the World Rally Championship joined the highway at once.

"The traffic jam is heavy but it is moving and police officers are on the highway to ensure that there is no unnecessary congestion," he noted.

A section of motorists blamed the situation on heavy trucks using the Gilgil weighbridge.

Traffic police officers have been deployed along the highway to sort out the mess that saw both lanes blocked.

Impatient motorists could be seen overlapping on both sides of the road, making the situation worse.

The situation however presented a perfect business opportunity for scores of hawkers who took to the streets to sell their wares.

After staying in the traffic for long hours, many of the motorists were hungry and the hawkers provided them with snacks.

Motorists however complained that the hawkers took advantage of the situation to make a kill by selling their wares at inflated prices.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

