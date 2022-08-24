RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Passenger aboard Kenya Airways dies midflight

Cyprian Kimutai

The flight from New York was diverted to Morocco

Kenya Airways.

A passenger from New York, USA passed away midflight on August 22 under mysterious circumstances while travelling to Nairobi on a Kenya Airways flight.

According to the airline, the unidentified passenger on board KQ003, fell ill as the plane was approaching the beautiful continent of Africa.

In an attempt to save the passenger's life, the captain and first officer as well as crew members agreed to divert the plane to the nearest airport which was the Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, capital city of Morocco.

On arrival at the busiest airport in Morocco, medical personnel swiftly responded to the patient. Unfortunately, despite numerous attempts from the crew, the patient was unresponsive, and was confirmed to have passed away.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and sincerely apologise to our other guests for the inconvenience," stated Kenya Airways.

The plane had been scheduled to arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 10.30 am on Monday. However, due to the emergency and unforeseen death, it landed at around 7 pm the same day.

Information reaching the news desk is that the family had been informed of the death and was present at JKIA to collect the body.



According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) when a person has been declared dead, or presumed dead in a plane, the following protocol is suggested:

1. Advise the captain immediately as he/she will have to advise the destination airport using company protocol to make sure the proper authority meets the flight

2. Move the person to a seat - if available, one with few other passengers nearby. If the aircraft is full, put the person back into his/her own seat, or at the crew's discretion, into another area not obstructing an aisle or exit.

3. Put the person in a body bag if your airline uses them. Zip the bag up to the neck.

4. Restrain the person with seat belt or other equipment.

5. Close the eyes, and cover the body with a blanket up to the neck if a body bag is not available.

6. Request contact information from travelling companions.

7. Disembark other passengers first and make sure the family members stay with the body. Do not disembark the body until the proper local authority has arrived to take care of the body and that the ground personnel is available to assist the family members.



Cyprian Kimutai

