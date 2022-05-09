Kenya and Tanzania join forces in search of millionaire bhang farmer

According to Ithanga Kakuzi Sub County police boss John Ogolla, the suspect has set up an elaborate operation that sees him crisscross between the two countries peddling the illegal substance.

The suspect who has been identified as Morris Ndung'u is said to have established his farm in Tanzania where he grows and harvests marijuana before using unscrupulous means to smuggle the psychoactive drug into Kenya.

“We are in possession of shared intelligence from our International police counterparts that one Morris Ndung’u, who is a native of Murang’a County farms bhang illegally in Tanzania and ships it to this county for wholesaling where he is the chief supplier in at least five counties,” revealed Ogolla.

Pulse Live Kenya

Sting operation

Ogolla revealed the shocking information on Saturday, May 7 after conducting a raid in the suspects home in Ithanga, Murang'a County. The raid saw officers arrest seven individuals who were allegedly processing 180 kilograms of bhang worth Sh1.9 million.

Ogolla further revealed “the suspect said is profiled as a plantation farmer with several pieces of land where he grows bhang for the Kenyan black market.” Police believe the suspect has a widespread network of employees in Nairobi, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu and Kiambu counties.

During the sting operation, police were also able to seize financial records which indicated the suspect has a lucrative business with his lowest sale totalling Sh12million.