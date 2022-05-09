RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya and Tanzania join forces in search of millionaire bhang farmer

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Police claim suspect's lowest sale is Sh12million

Police in Kenya and Tanzania have officially launched a manhunt for a marijuana farmer from Murang'a County believed to be worth millions.

According to Ithanga Kakuzi Sub County police boss John Ogolla, the suspect has set up an elaborate operation that sees him crisscross between the two countries peddling the illegal substance.

The suspect who has been identified as Morris Ndung'u is said to have established his farm in Tanzania where he grows and harvests marijuana before using unscrupulous means to smuggle the psychoactive drug into Kenya.

“We are in possession of shared intelligence from our International police counterparts that one Morris Ndung’u, who is a native of Murang’a County farms bhang illegally in Tanzania and ships it to this county for wholesaling where he is the chief supplier in at least five counties,” revealed Ogolla.

Ithanga/Kakuzi Sub County Police Commander John Ogola (in uniform) displays bhang worth Sh1.9 million recovered from a private residence in Ithanga. (Photo by Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group)
Ithanga/Kakuzi Sub County Police Commander John Ogola (in uniform) displays bhang worth Sh1.9 million recovered from a private residence in Ithanga. (Photo by Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group) Pulse Live Kenya

Ogolla revealed the shocking information on Saturday, May 7 after conducting a raid in the suspects home in Ithanga, Murang'a County. The raid saw officers arrest seven individuals who were allegedly processing 180 kilograms of bhang worth Sh1.9 million.

Ogolla further revealed “the suspect said is profiled as a plantation farmer with several pieces of land where he grows bhang for the Kenyan black market.” Police believe the suspect has a widespread network of employees in Nairobi, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu and Kiambu counties.

During the sting operation, police were also able to seize financial records which indicated the suspect has a lucrative business with his lowest sale totalling Sh12million.

“We have seized his sale register for the past one year and it indicates that he has been doing a very lucrative business. The lowest sale entered in the book is for Sh12 million. The sale register incriminates him running a network of black market," revealed Murang’a County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo.

Cyprian Kimutai

