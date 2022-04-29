Kenya denies signing "Declaration for the Future of the Internet”

The agreement which is championed by the United States of America and European Union seeks to promote an “open, free, global, interoperable, reliable and secure” internet.

The official post of the White House mentioned that Kenya was among 60 other countries on board with the idea of a decentralized and unregulated internet. However, government spokesman Odhiambo Cyrus Oguna released a statement on Friday denying the signing.

"While we are listed as a signatory to the declaration, we wish to state that, as a country, we have not gone through our processes and laws for endorsing this declaration," read the statement in part.

The government further explained that before Kenya enters any international agreements, there is a sequence of steps which include submitting the proposal to Cabinet and the National Assembly.

"Kenya can only be a signatory to any international instrument after Cabinet approval, and ratification by the National Assembly. The said declaration is going through review and based on the outcome of the process, Kenya will be able to state her position on the matter," the statement concluded.

What exactly does the document state:

Protect human rights and fundamental freedoms of all people

Promote a global internet that advances the free flow of information

Advance inclusive and affordable connectivity so that all people can benefit from the digital economy

Promote trust in the global digital ecosystem, including through the protection of privacy

Protect and strengthen the stakeholder approach to governance that keeps the internet running.