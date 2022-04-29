RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya denies signing "Declaration for the Future of the Internet"

Cyprian Kimutai

The document aims to promote a free, open, global, reliable and secure internet

Kenya has denied signing the “Declaration for the Future of the Internet” which aims to combat the rising pattern of nations blocking part of their internet access or access to other nations’ websites.

The agreement which is championed by the United States of America and European Union seeks to promote an “open, free, global, interoperable, reliable and secure” internet.

The official post of the White House mentioned that Kenya was among 60 other countries on board with the idea of a decentralized and unregulated internet. However, government spokesman Odhiambo Cyrus Oguna released a statement on Friday denying the signing.

"While we are listed as a signatory to the declaration, we wish to state that, as a country, we have not gone through our processes and laws for endorsing this declaration," read the statement in part.

The government further explained that before Kenya enters any international agreements, there is a sequence of steps which include submitting the proposal to Cabinet and the National Assembly.

"Kenya can only be a signatory to any international instrument after Cabinet approval, and ratification by the National Assembly. The said declaration is going through review and based on the outcome of the process, Kenya will be able to state her position on the matter," the statement concluded.

  • Protect human rights and fundamental freedoms of all people
  • Promote a global internet that advances the free flow of information
  • Advance inclusive and affordable connectivity so that all people can benefit from the digital economy
  • Promote trust in the global digital ecosystem, including through the protection of privacy
  • Protect and strengthen the stakeholder approach to governance that keeps the internet running.

The Declaration for the Future of the Internet was not signed by a number of countries including, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Nigeria, Philippines and Turkey.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

