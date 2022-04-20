RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KHRC demand justice for slain athlete Damaris Muthee

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The femicide epidemic across the nation must end - KHRC

Mutua, 28, competed for Kenya as a junior athlete and won two bronze medals at the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics
The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has demanded an end to femicide following the death of Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee who was on Tuesday, found dead in a house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Muthee's body was discovered in a male Ethiopian athlete's house in Lilies Estate. The suspect was identified as Eskanda Hailemariam also known as Koki. Keiyo North Deputy County Commissioner Julius Maiyo said details of his whereabouts are unknown.

The decomposing body of the late Muthee was discovered lying on Hailemariam's bed at 3pm, with preliminary reports pointing towards strangulation as the cause of death.

"Kenya has recorded a staggering increase in cases of femicide. The femicide epidemic across the nation must end," read a tweet from KHRC.

Femicide is a hate crime term, broadly defined as "the intentional killing of women or girls because they are female."

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime in 2017-18 showed that Kenya was among the countries with the highest cases of female homicides. The report listed jealousy and fear of abandonment as among the prime motives.

Titled ‘Global study on homicide: Gender-related killings of women and girls’, it found that women are more likely to die in the hands of someone they know.

According to the report, 38.5 per cent of girls and women aged 15-49 in Kenya have experienced physical violence at least once in their lifetime, while 24 per cent experienced physical violence in 2018.

Muthee's murder comes only six months after Agnes Tirop, world 10,000m bronze medallist was found murdered in her house, less than a kilometre from where the former was found.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

