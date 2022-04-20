KHRC demand justice for slain athlete Damaris Muthee

Muthee's body was discovered in a male Ethiopian athlete's house in Lilies Estate. The suspect was identified as Eskanda Hailemariam also known as Koki. Keiyo North Deputy County Commissioner Julius Maiyo said details of his whereabouts are unknown.

The decomposing body of the late Muthee was discovered lying on Hailemariam's bed at 3pm, with preliminary reports pointing towards strangulation as the cause of death.

"Kenya has recorded a staggering increase in cases of femicide. The femicide epidemic across the nation must end," read a tweet from KHRC.

Kenya, a hotbed for femicide

Femicide is a hate crime term, broadly defined as "the intentional killing of women or girls because they are female."

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime in 2017-18 showed that Kenya was among the countries with the highest cases of female homicides. The report listed jealousy and fear of abandonment as among the prime motives.

Titled ‘Global study on homicide: Gender-related killings of women and girls’, it found that women are more likely to die in the hands of someone they know.

According to the report, 38.5 per cent of girls and women aged 15-49 in Kenya have experienced physical violence at least once in their lifetime, while 24 per cent experienced physical violence in 2018.