The Kenya Department for Immigration has announced plans to scale down passport operations.

The department explained that the move is in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and ensuring safety for both customers and staff.

In a statement, the Immigration Department said that applicants who had booked appointments for submission and biometrics will receive SMS notifications, advising the applicants on when to book new appointments.

"In light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the Directorate of Immigration Services wishes to notify the general public of the scaling down of operations in our passport processing offices. This is to ensure the safety of both our customers and staff," reads the statement.

The directive is effective Monday, 22nd March.