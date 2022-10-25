RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

Miriam Mwende

All eyes on Ruto as international community and media call for investigations into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif

President William Ruto addressing financial sector players at State House, Nairobi on October 24, 2022
President William Ruto addressing financial sector players at State House, Nairobi on October 24, 2022

The international community has its eyes on Kenya following the killing of Pakistani investigative journalist Arshad Sharif by police at a roadblock along Magadi Road on Sunday.

Read Also

In its official statement on the matter, the National Police Service (NPS) reported that Arshad's brother Khurram Ahmed who was driving refused to stop at the police roadblock around Kitengela - causing officers to suspect that the journalist and his brother had stolen the Toyota Landcruiser.

"The officers trailling the motor vehicle towards Magadi alerted police in Magadi who erected a road barrier. Deceased's motor vehicle came upon the police barrier which they drove through. It is then that they were shot at, fatally injuring late Arshad Mohammed Shariff," a statement by NPS dated October 24, 2022 read in part.

Deceased Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif
Deceased Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement on Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed having spoken to President William Ruto over ongoing investigations into the incident. President Ruto is yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

READ: Ruto deletes statement after uproar from diplomats [Screenshots]

The Foreign Press Association, Africa in a statement conveyed worry over the circumstances around the killing.

"It's, therefore, incumbent upon the Government of Kenya to fully and conclusively investigate the incident. By doing so, Nairobi would be assuring foreign journalists based in the country and covering Africa, including those who visit on assignment and other professional undertakings that they're safe.

"The FPA stands with his family in this trying moment, even as it urges the Government of Kenya to use every means at its disposal to dig up and unravel the mystery behind his killing," the statement urged.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Gladys Chania released on Sh1M bond

Gladys Chania released on Sh1M bond

Economy will improve soon - Rachel Ruto vouches for Kenya Kwanza gov't

Economy will improve soon - Rachel Ruto vouches for Kenya Kwanza gov't

How I helped save Raila’s life on 2 occasions in 2021 - Winnie Odinga

How I helped save Raila’s life on 2 occasions in 2021 - Winnie Odinga

ODM Communications Director Twitter account hacked

ODM Communications Director Twitter account hacked

Police officer commits suicide after opening fire on colleagues, killing 2

Police officer commits suicide after opening fire on colleagues, killing 2

Kenyan nurse killed at work by patient in the US

Kenyan nurse killed at work by patient in the US

Monkey shows up at dead man's funeral, tries to wake him up

Monkey shows up at dead man's funeral, tries to wake him up

Trending

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma

CS Monica Juma issues directions on celebrating Diwali

President Uhuru Kenyatta was conferred the 'Order of Freedom of Barbados' award

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

President William Ruto during the launch of the Komarock South Primary School on October 12, 2022

Team appointed to review CBC issues announcement to parents, teachers