Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

In its official statement on the matter, the National Police Service (NPS) reported that Arshad's brother Khurram Ahmed who was driving refused to stop at the police roadblock around Kitengela - causing officers to suspect that the journalist and his brother had stolen the Toyota Landcruiser.

"The officers trailling the motor vehicle towards Magadi alerted police in Magadi who erected a road barrier. Deceased's motor vehicle came upon the police barrier which they drove through. It is then that they were shot at, fatally injuring late Arshad Mohammed Shariff," a statement by NPS dated October 24, 2022 read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement on Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed having spoken to President William Ruto over ongoing investigations into the incident. President Ruto is yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

International community reacts to killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya

The Foreign Press Association, Africa in a statement conveyed worry over the circumstances around the killing.

"It's, therefore, incumbent upon the Government of Kenya to fully and conclusively investigate the incident. By doing so, Nairobi would be assuring foreign journalists based in the country and covering Africa, including those who visit on assignment and other professional undertakings that they're safe.