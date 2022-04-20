RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya introduces Africa's first coding curriculum for primary and secondary schools

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kenya will be the first country in Africa to implement the curriculum.

African coding computer
African coding computer

The government has approved a new curriculum for secondary and primary school students that will teach coding.

Recommended articles

According to the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), the new syllabus will see students learn how to code using universally applicable languages like JavaScript and PHP.

Kenya will be the first country in Africa to implement the curriculum.

Following government approval, Kodris Africa, an online publishing firm, will offer the syllabus.

KICD's chief executive Prof Charles Ong'ondo.
KICD's chief executive Prof Charles Ong'ondo. Pulse Live Kenya

According to KICD, the curriculum will contain practical exercises that will help pupils develop their problem-solving skills.

"In the past, coding was conceived as a high-level activity yet children can start engaging in early learning levels," stated KICD's chief executive Prof Charles Ong'ondo.

"We are talking to telcos, banks and other partners for the rollout. When students learn to code, they can become producers in this 21st Century digital age rather than merely consume what is created by others," Kodris Africa CEO, Mugumo Munene added.

The adoption of the curriculum, according to Munene, is in accordance with the government's attempts to promote technology use through President Uhuru Kenyatta's digital literacy initiative (DLP).

The DLP programme which was started by the government aims at ensuring pupils are able to use digital technology and communication tools in learning with an overarching objective of transforming learning in Kenya into a 21st Century education system.

During the first phase of the Programme, over one million devices were installed in over 23,000 public primary schools in the country.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kalonzo is a huge problem for Azimio - claims Kivutha Kibwana

Kalonzo is a huge problem for Azimio - claims Kivutha Kibwana

Corruption cases not a priority now - DPP Haji's office reveals

Corruption cases not a priority now - DPP Haji's office reveals

MOH sets target of making Kenya ‘malaria-free’ by 2030

MOH sets target of making Kenya ‘malaria-free’ by 2030

Nairobi Speaker arrested

Nairobi Speaker arrested

KHRC demand justice for slain athlete Damaris Muthee

KHRC demand justice for slain athlete Damaris Muthee

Kenya introduces Africa's first coding curriculum for primary and secondary schools

Kenya introduces Africa's first coding curriculum for primary and secondary schools

Raila picks Karua over Kalonzo for crucial week-long US tour

Raila picks Karua over Kalonzo for crucial week-long US tour

Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

How KDF special forces conducted secret mission in DRC

How KDF special forces conducted secret mission in DRC

Trending

Modern Coast billionaire's children inherit lion's share of his wealth

Modern Coast buses intercepted

UDA nominations: DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu

UDA Nominations -DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu

Police arrest men captured in viral video assaulting mother and son in Homa Bay

Mama Kwamboka and her son, Alfred

Where to find fuel fast: Ingenious Kenyan creates tool to help drivers

Members of the public help push a motorist whose fuel ran out while queueing at a petrol station in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on April 3, 2022. Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group