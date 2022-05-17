RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya Kwanza leaders hit at Azimio saying they are just after constitutional changes

Amos Robi

The Kenya Kwanza leaders said the Azimio coalition was just after constitutional changes

Ruto at Gachagua's brother funeral
Ruto at Gachagua's brother funeral

The Kenya Kwanza coalition led by deputy president William Ruto has hit out at the Azimio coalition saying the coalition is aimed at making constitutional changes to satisfy themselves yet Kenyans were concerned about economic reforms.

“We know their aim is to change the constitution and create the post of prime minister so that they can benefit," Kiharu member of parliament Ndindi Nyoro said.

The MP added that Nyoro was an intelligent leader who fought for the down trodden in society.

Gachagua is a firm and intelligent leader who agitates for the rights of the downtrodden. We must now support the two and wake up early to vote for the duo on August 9," he said.

Ruto arrivng at Gachagua's brother burial
Ruto arrivng at Gachagua's brother burial Ruto arrivng at Gachagua's brother burial Pulse Live Kenya

Kikuyu member of parliament Kimani Ichungwa said Raila Odinga was a state project and that the humiliation the DP had been subjected to was going to come to an end on August 9.

Earlier the deputy president speaking at Rigathi Gachagua’s step brother’s burial castigated the Azimo coalition saying they were pressed about creating positions for themselves instead of focusing on economic reforms.

Rigathi eulogises elder brother James Gachagua

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua eulogised his brother James Gachagua as the head of their family after being appointed by their late father.

Speaking during his brother’s burial on Tuesday, May 17 in Nyeri County, Gachagua said the deceased had managed to unite the family in the absence of their patriarch.

Gachagua family
Gachagua family Gachagua family Pulse Live Kenya

The MP, who was recently picked as the running mate to Deputy President William Ruto, said his late brother pushed him to join politics.

When Nderitu Gachagua declared he was going to vie for the Nyeri Governor post in 2013, James on the other hand tried his luck in the Mathira parliamentary seat.

Unfortunately, Only one of the two brothers was elected; Nderitu became the first governor of Nyeri.

The late governor would later succumb to cancer months before the 2017 General Elections.

Amos Robi

