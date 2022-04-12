Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement

Some of the parties which signed the agreement included UDA, ANC Ford Kenya, Chama Cha Kazi, the Democratic Party, Farmers Party among others.

The agreements were officiated by lawyers Kithure Kindiki and Kipchumba Murkomen.

After signing the deal, Deputy President William Ruto termed the formation as a coalition of the willing and said that it was a milestone in the path to liberating the country.

“This is the alliance of the willing, the alliance of the free. It’s abt the people and changing the economy. That’s the difference with our competitors; their coalitions are of the intimidated, blackmailed and coerced and about leaders sharing power,” he said.

The coalition is counting on the strength of the bottom-up economic model, pesa mfukoni, and kazi na pesa agendas to sway voters.

Prior to the signing of the accord, Chama Cha Kazi party chairman Moses Kuria stated that the pact signifies the departure of the Kenya Kwanza train.

"Tuesday 12th April is the day the train leaves station. The Kenya Kwanza Alliance parties will sign the Coalition Agreement to be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties. The Bottom-Up, Pesa Mfukoni, Kazi Na Pesa Government will be unveiled today ahead of ratification by 21 Million voters in 119 days.

