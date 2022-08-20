RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Inside Kenya Kwanza’s plans for Uhuru upon retirement

Charles Ouma

Wetangula divulged that upon handing over power, Uhuru will have his hands full

Kenya Kwanza has a detailed plan for President Uhuru Kenyatta once he hands over power, including handing him an international job, Moses Wetangula has revealed.

The Bungoma Senator-elect stated that the Kenya Kwanza administration will keep the incumbent head of state busy upon his retirement by giving him assignments

"Under the law, you have to hand over the reins of power to the president-elect Dr Ruto on 30th of this month and become a civilian with the title of a retired president.

“We will give you international assignments to go outside the country and other obligations including overseeing elections in foreign countries as other retired presidents do," Wetangula said.

He urged the head of state to break his silence and acknowledge William Ruto as the president-elect.

The Ford-Kenya party leader confirmed that despite President Uhuru Kenyatta not supporting his deputy (who is now the president-elect) William Ruto, they had agreed that they will not in any way disturb President Kenyatta in his retirement.

"We as Kenya Kwanza assure you that we shall give you respect as a retired president the way the late president Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi were accorded," Wetangula said while addressing mourners yesterday at Musikoma ward in Kanduyi constituency.

RELATED: I am going to be the 3rd in command - Wetangula

The Ford Kenya party leader lauded the president for his commitment to ensuring a smooth and peaceful transition.

"We want to laud you for listening to the American delegation that paid you a visit yesterday and assuring them that the transition period shall be peaceful," Wetangula said.

He also praised IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati for bringing sanity and conducting a credible election, noting that Ruto’s victory was the will of God.

"Ruto was contesting against the state machinery and deep state but through the will of God, he won the polls on the voting day by 3:00 p.m.

"We also want to salute our son from Bungoma Mr Wafula Chebukati for bringing sanity to the elections by being bold and conducting a credible election," he said.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

