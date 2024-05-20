Kenya Met Department warns of tropical storm IALY: What you need to know

Tropical Storm IALY could bring enhanced rainfall to various parts of Kenya

The storm is expected to affect marine conditions and bring large waves over the Indian Ocean, posing a risk to coastal activities

Strong southerly winds may bring heavy rainfall off the coast, affecting nearby areas

This storm could have significant effects on Kenya's weather in the coming days.

Here's what you need to know about the storm and its potential impacts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Meteorological Department warns of tropical storm IALY Pulse Live Kenya

Rainfall Enhancement

Tropical Storm IALY is expected to bring enhanced rainfall to various parts of Kenya.

The areas likely to experience increased rainfall include the western half of the country and parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, such as Nairobi.

This means that residents in these regions should prepare for wetter conditions than usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marine and Wind Impacts

The storm is also set to affect marine conditions and wind patterns.

Large waves are anticipated over the Indian Ocean, which could pose a risk to coastal activities.

Additionally, strong southerly winds are expected to sweep across the eastern sector of the country.

These winds could bring heavy rainfall off the coast, which may occasionally move inland, affecting nearby areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Important Note on Cyclones

It's essential to understand that, according to the laws of physics, cyclones cannot come very close to the equator.

They generally stay within a range of 5 degrees south or 5 degrees north, which is approximately 480 km from the equator.

This means that while Kenya will feel the effects of the storm, the cyclone itself won't directly hit the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay Informed

The Kenya Meteorological Department is committed to monitoring the situation closely and will provide regular updates as necessary.

It's crucial for everyone to stay informed and follow any advisories issued by KMD to ensure safety during this period.

Key Points to Remember: