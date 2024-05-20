The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) is keeping a close watch on Tropical Storm IALY, which is currently churning over the South-West Indian Ocean.
Kenya Met Department warns of tropical storm IALY: What you need to know
Kenya Meteorological Department warns of impacts from Tropical Storm IALY
- Tropical Storm IALY could bring enhanced rainfall to various parts of Kenya
- The storm is expected to affect marine conditions and bring large waves over the Indian Ocean, posing a risk to coastal activities
- Strong southerly winds may bring heavy rainfall off the coast, affecting nearby areas
This storm could have significant effects on Kenya's weather in the coming days.
Here's what you need to know about the storm and its potential impacts.
Rainfall Enhancement
Tropical Storm IALY is expected to bring enhanced rainfall to various parts of Kenya.
The areas likely to experience increased rainfall include the western half of the country and parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, such as Nairobi.
This means that residents in these regions should prepare for wetter conditions than usual.
Marine and Wind Impacts
The storm is also set to affect marine conditions and wind patterns.
Large waves are anticipated over the Indian Ocean, which could pose a risk to coastal activities.
Additionally, strong southerly winds are expected to sweep across the eastern sector of the country.
These winds could bring heavy rainfall off the coast, which may occasionally move inland, affecting nearby areas.
Important Note on Cyclones
It's essential to understand that, according to the laws of physics, cyclones cannot come very close to the equator.
They generally stay within a range of 5 degrees south or 5 degrees north, which is approximately 480 km from the equator.
This means that while Kenya will feel the effects of the storm, the cyclone itself won't directly hit the country.
Stay Informed
The Kenya Meteorological Department is committed to monitoring the situation closely and will provide regular updates as necessary.
It's crucial for everyone to stay informed and follow any advisories issued by KMD to ensure safety during this period.
Key Points to Remember:
- Enhanced rainfall expected in the western half of Kenya and parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi.
- Large waves and strong southerly winds predicted over the Indian Ocean and eastern Kenya.
- Cyclones cannot come very close to the equator, minimizing the risk of a direct hit.
