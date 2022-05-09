RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

Authors:

Amos Robi

The accident involved a full Kenya Mpya bus that was travelling from Nairobi and a lorry on the Thika super highway

Kenya Mpya accident photo credits Ma3 route twitter
Kenya Mpya accident photo credits Ma3 route twitter

An alleged brake failure of a Kenya Mpya bus has led to an accident along Thika road that has so far claimed one life and left scores others injured.

Recommended articles

The accident which occurred around Roysambu left the driver with serious leg injuries with other passengers also getting serious and minor injuries.

Those that were seriously injured were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital while those with minor injuries were taken to Neema Uhai hospital in Kasarani.

According to the passengers' accounts, the driver had screamed saying the brakes had failed before he rammed into a lorry. Several people however managed to jump out of the bus before the accident happened.

The accident caused heavy traffic snarl up on the busy Thika super highway but the police and paramedics responded in time to contain the situation.

More to follow ...

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

We will surely not miss you - Sen. Ledama Olekina tells Mutua

We will surely not miss you - Sen. Ledama Olekina tells Mutua

Nzioka Waita reveals why Kalonzo is being sidelined

Nzioka Waita reveals why Kalonzo is being sidelined

Tuju scoffs at Mutua's exit from Azimio

Tuju scoffs at Mutua's exit from Azimio

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

DP Ruto formally welcomes Alfred Mutua to Kenya Kwanza

DP Ruto formally welcomes Alfred Mutua to Kenya Kwanza

Sabina Chege speaks after being interviewed to be Raila's running mate [Video]

Sabina Chege speaks after being interviewed to be Raila's running mate [Video]

Give Speaker post to Peter Kenneth not Kalonzo - Mike Sonko tells Raila

Give Speaker post to Peter Kenneth not Kalonzo - Mike Sonko tells Raila

Alfred Mutua ditches Raila for Ruto

Alfred Mutua ditches Raila for Ruto

Murang'a residents stumble on mortar bomb, mistake it for arrow root

Murang'a residents stumble on mortar bomb, mistake it for arrow root

Trending

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki was buried at his home in Kanyange village, near Othaya Town in Nyeri County

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Nominated Jubilee MP David Ole Sankok (Twitter)

Postmortem results of MP David Sankok's son released

Nominated MP David Sankok

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

GSU officers make an arrest