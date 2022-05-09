At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

The accident which occurred around Roysambu left the driver with serious leg injuries with other passengers also getting serious and minor injuries.

Those that were seriously injured were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital while those with minor injuries were taken to Neema Uhai hospital in Kasarani.

According to the passengers' accounts, the driver had screamed saying the brakes had failed before he rammed into a lorry. Several people however managed to jump out of the bus before the accident happened.

The accident caused heavy traffic snarl up on the busy Thika super highway but the police and paramedics responded in time to contain the situation.