An alleged brake failure of a Kenya Mpya bus has led to an accident along Thika road that has so far claimed one life and left scores others injured.
At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]
The accident involved a full Kenya Mpya bus that was travelling from Nairobi and a lorry on the Thika super highway
The accident which occurred around Roysambu left the driver with serious leg injuries with other passengers also getting serious and minor injuries.
Those that were seriously injured were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital while those with minor injuries were taken to Neema Uhai hospital in Kasarani.
According to the passengers' accounts, the driver had screamed saying the brakes had failed before he rammed into a lorry. Several people however managed to jump out of the bus before the accident happened.
The accident caused heavy traffic snarl up on the busy Thika super highway but the police and paramedics responded in time to contain the situation.
More to follow ...
