RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya Power explains cause of major power outage in the country

Amos Robi

The outage has hit parts of the Coast, Nairobi, Nakuru and the Mt. Kenya region

Kenya's state-owned power company is probing workers for fraud and everyone is anxious
Kenya's state-owned power company is probing workers for fraud and everyone is anxious

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has issued a statement following the power outage that has hit most parts of the country.

Read Also

In its statement, Kenya Power has said the blackout has been caused by a hitch which is being resolved.

Many parts of the country including the Coast, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nanyuki and the Kiambu region have been affected by the outage.

“At 11:09 AM this morning we lost power supply due to system disturbance affecting parts of Nairobi, Coast and Mt Kenya regions. We are working in collaboration with other sector players to restore power supply as soon as possible.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” read the statement by Kenya power.

More to follow…

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya Power explains cause of major power outage in the country

Kenya Power explains cause of major power outage in the country

CS Moses Kuria revives efforts to ban mitumba

CS Moses Kuria revives efforts to ban mitumba

Strange behaviour elephants exhibit before dying

Strange behaviour elephants exhibit before dying

MEST Africa Challenge announces the top 5 finalists going into the final stage of the competition

MEST Africa Challenge announces the top 5 finalists going into the final stage of the competition

Trailer crashes into 10 cars, several feared dead

Trailer crashes into 10 cars, several feared dead

CS Mutua issues orders after detention of Fredrick Omondi in Tanzania

CS Mutua issues orders after detention of Fredrick Omondi in Tanzania

KDF soldier debuts as news anchor in new show [Video]

KDF soldier debuts as news anchor in new show [Video]

Functions of cars in President Ruto's motorcade [Photos]

Functions of cars in President Ruto's motorcade [Photos]

DPP Haji reveals how DCI dropped the ball on high-profile cases

DPP Haji reveals how DCI dropped the ball on high-profile cases

Trending

A collage of Kithinji Kindiki, Kithure Kindiki and Isaiah Iguna Kindiki

Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

(FILE) Traffic officer on duty

Police launch crackdown on cars with the following modifications [List]

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Tears flow as Gladys Chania pens emotional tribute to her husband [Video]

An accident scene along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway in Vihiga County.

Trailer crashes into 10 cars, several feared dead