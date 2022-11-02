Kenya Power explains cause of major power outage in the country

In its statement, Kenya Power has said the blackout has been caused by a hitch which is being resolved.

Many parts of the country including the Coast, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nanyuki and the Kiambu region have been affected by the outage.

“At 11:09 AM this morning we lost power supply due to system disturbance affecting parts of Nairobi, Coast and Mt Kenya regions. We are working in collaboration with other sector players to restore power supply as soon as possible.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” read the statement by Kenya power.