Kenya Power explains cause of major power outage in the country

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has issued a statement following the power outage that has hit most parts of the country.
The outage has hit parts of the Coast, Nairobi, Nakuru and the Mt. Kenya region
In its statement, Kenya Power has said the blackout has been caused by a hitch which is being resolved.
Many parts of the country including the Coast, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nanyuki and the Kiambu region have been affected by the outage.
“At 11:09 AM this morning we lost power supply due to system disturbance affecting parts of Nairobi, Coast and Mt Kenya regions. We are working in collaboration with other sector players to restore power supply as soon as possible.
“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” read the statement by Kenya power.
More to follow…
