RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya Power issues statement on national power outage

Amos Robi

The power outage started in Nairobi before it spread to other parts of the country

Pulse Opinion: On the shame of Kenya Power & landlords who deserve a special place in heaven
Pulse Opinion: On the shame of Kenya Power & landlords who deserve a special place in heaven

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company has issued a statement following the national power blackout that has hit the country.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on November 24, 2022, Kenya Power said the power outage is a result of a disturbance and that it was working on restoring power.

"We have lost bulk power supply to various parts of the country due to a system disturbance and we are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible.

"An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused," Kenya Power said in the statement.

More follows...

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya Power issues statement on national power outage

Kenya Power issues statement on national power outage

KOT react to story of 60-year-old swindled Sh700K in one week by woman

KOT react to story of 60-year-old swindled Sh700K in one week by woman

Young journalist explains question that earned her recognition at Ruto's event

Young journalist explains question that earned her recognition at Ruto's event

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting

Why Cherera and 3 IEBC commissioners could be in office longer

Why Cherera and 3 IEBC commissioners could be in office longer

MPs from maize-growing regions initiate plans to impeach CS Kuria

MPs from maize-growing regions initiate plans to impeach CS Kuria

Scandal loading - Karua warns why imported maize should worry Kenyans

Scandal loading - Karua warns why imported maize should worry Kenyans

Kaa Nairobi, achana na sisi - DP Gachagua fires back at Raila

Kaa Nairobi, achana na sisi - DP Gachagua fires back at Raila

KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

Trending

A relative holding pictures of the two victims of the Ruaka Building collapse

UPDATES: Husband and wife perish in Ruaka building tragedy

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian on November 16, 2022

CS Murkomen strikes new deal with Chinese gov't on JKIA

Students sitting for an examination

KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

Janet Nyamu with mother Primrose Mbuvi

Mike Sonko celebrates beautiful adopted daughter on graduation ceremony [Photos]