The Kenya Power and Lighting Company has issued a statement following the national power blackout that has hit the country.
Kenya Power issues statement on national power outage
The power outage started in Nairobi before it spread to other parts of the country
In a statement released on November 24, 2022, Kenya Power said the power outage is a result of a disturbance and that it was working on restoring power.
"We have lost bulk power supply to various parts of the country due to a system disturbance and we are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible.
"An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused," Kenya Power said in the statement.
More follows...
