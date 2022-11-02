RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Update: Kenya Power restores power supply after 2-hour nationwide blackout

Amos Robi

The outage has hit parts of the Coast, Nairobi, Nakuru and the Mt. Kenya region

[FILE] Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) live line experts dismantle power cables to relocate power lines to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi, on September 24, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
[FILE] Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) live line experts dismantle power cables to relocate power lines to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi, on September 24, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has restored power supply in major parts of the country that were hit by a blackout.

The two-hour-long blackout saw Kenyans take to social media to lament on the situation the unforeseen outage had caused.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) earlier issued a statement following the power outage that hit many parts of the country on Wednesday, November 2.

In its statement, Kenya Power has said the blackout has been caused by a hitch which is being resolved.

Many parts of the country including the Coast, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nanyuki and the Kiambu regions have been affected by the outage.

“At 11:09 AM this morning we lost power supply due to system disturbance affecting parts of Nairobi, Coast and Mt Kenya regions. We are working in collaboration with other sector players to restore power supply as soon as possible.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” read the statement by Kenya power.

The power outage saw many businesses and activities relient on power grind to a halt as others sought other means to continue with their operations.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

