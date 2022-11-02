Update: Kenya Power restores power supply after 2-hour nationwide blackout

The two-hour-long blackout saw Kenyans take to social media to lament on the situation the unforeseen outage had caused.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) earlier issued a statement following the power outage that hit many parts of the country on Wednesday, November 2.

In its statement, Kenya Power has said the blackout has been caused by a hitch which is being resolved.

Kenya's state-owned power company is probing workers for fraud and everyone is anxious BI Africa

Many parts of the country including the Coast, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nanyuki and the Kiambu regions have been affected by the outage.

“At 11:09 AM this morning we lost power supply due to system disturbance affecting parts of Nairobi, Coast and Mt Kenya regions. We are working in collaboration with other sector players to restore power supply as soon as possible.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” read the statement by Kenya power.