The Kenya Railways Service has issued a statement explaining why their Commuter train plying the Kikuyu route will not be operating this morning (Tuesday).

According to the railways service, a tree fell and blocked the track at Nairobi West, causing damage to the track.

Kenya Railways Service, however, said that their team is on the ground repairing the issue and they will communicate, once the commuter train resumes service.

“Service Update: We wish to notify our Customers that the train plying Kikuyu route will not run this morning due to a fallen tree blocking the track at Nairobi west. We shall communicate as soon as the service is back. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.

There was some damage on the track. Our mechanical teams are already on site rectifying the issue. Apologies for the inconvenience caused,” tweeted Kenya Railways Service.