The Kenya Railways has suspended the Nairobi Commuter Rail Services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau.

In an update by the Kenya Railways, the Rail Services will be suspended from December 24, 2020 (Tomorrow) to January 3, 2021.

Kenya Railways, however, noted that the newly introduced Nairobi Commuter Rail to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Express Service, Madaraka Express Passenger Service and the commuter link train to and from SGR Nairobi terminus, and the Nairobi to Nanyuki Rail Service will continue with normal operation during the same period.

“Service update: We will be scaling down our Nairobi Commuter Rail operations this festive season. These services however will NOT be affected: JKIA Express Service, NRB - MSA Madaraka Express Passenger Service, SGR Link Train and Nanyuki Safari Train,” reads a tweet from Kenya Railways.

