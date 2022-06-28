RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya strikes fuel deal with world's largest oil company

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The deal is expected to lower the cost of fuel in Kenya

Fuel
Fuel

Kenya has inked a deal with Saudi Arabia to import fuel at affordable prices which are lower than the current global prices.

Recommended articles

In the deal announced by the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, the country will start importing Saudi fuel in August.

We already signed the MoU and the next phase is negotiating the contract terms, we are waiting on them as from last Sunday,” Nock Chief Executive Officer Leparan ole Morintat said.

The plan is to start trials in August, for two months and see the impact of the exclusive prices that Saudi Aramco will be giving us. Then we will fully start in October,” he added.

National Oil Corporation CEO Leparan Gideon ole Morintat
National Oil Corporation CEO Leparan Gideon ole Morintat Pulse Live Kenya

Saudi Aramco, which is controlled by the Saudi government, is the world's largest oil firm, with significant operations in Asia, Europe, and North America.

In the agreement that will allow Nock to obtain more affordable credit for the purchase and shipment of super, diesel, and kerosene, the oil company will organise the financing of the commodity with bankers in Dubai.

The current fuel prices have been blamed for the rising cost of living in Kenya.

As of June 2022, petrol costs Sh159.12 per litre, diesel Sh140 per litre and kerosene, Sh118.94 per litre according to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma revealed that the ministry disbursed more than Sh67 billion in fuel subsidies to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

CS Juma who made the revelation on Thursday, June 17, said that the government projects by the end of this financial year, close to Sh84 billion will have been spent in an attempt to stabilize the erratic fuel prices.

Energy CS Dr Monica Juma during a press briefing on april 8, 2022
Energy CS Dr Monica Juma during a press briefing on april 8, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

However, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani has also said he will be withdrawing the fuel subsidy which was implemented to cushion motorists from rising global fuel prices.

The National Treasury has allocated Sh100 billion for the subsidy for the 2022/23 financial year but argues that it is not sustainable.

Without the fuel subsidy, fuel prices would have retailed at Sh184.68, Sh188.19 and Sh170.37 per litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene, respectively.

However, fuel subsidies are inefficient and often lead to misallocation of resources and crowding out of public spending on productive sectors, resulting in unintended consequences such as disproportionately benefiting the well-off,” Treasury CS Ukur Yatani said on June 15.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI starts using cartoons to narrate most captivating crime stories

DCI starts using cartoons to narrate most captivating crime stories

More nurses to work in UK, Italy and Kuwait - CS Kagwe

More nurses to work in UK, Italy and Kuwait - CS Kagwe

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

TSC re-advertises 844 posts for teachers in North Eastern

TSC re-advertises 844 posts for teachers in North Eastern

Why Tiaty MP Kamket wants State to compensate him Sh100M

Why Tiaty MP Kamket wants State to compensate him Sh100M

Kenya strikes fuel deal with world's largest oil company

Kenya strikes fuel deal with world's largest oil company

I am very happy with my record as DO - Gachagua

I am very happy with my record as DO - Gachagua

Why I refused to be a Cabinet Secretary - Polycarp Igathe explains

Why I refused to be a Cabinet Secretary - Polycarp Igathe explains

Thugs strike Moha Jicho Pevu's office

Thugs strike Moha Jicho Pevu's office

Trending

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

The Late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga (Twitter)

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Franklin Obegi's father speaks after death of son

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law