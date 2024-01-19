The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gov't to change fuel pricing regulations after G2G oil import deal flopped

Denis Mwangi

Kenya is set to abandon the government-to-government (G2G) oil import arrangement introduced in April 2023.

A collage of President William Ruto and Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u
A collage of President William Ruto and Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u

Kenya entered into the G2G deal with gulf oil companies (Saudi Aramco and Abu Shabi National Oil Company) to address foreign exchange (FX) pressures and mitigate the associated risks.

Recommended articles

However, months after President Ruto's administration praised the deal and extended its timelines, the National Treasury revealed to the IMF that the government plans to exit the deal.

Under the G2G oil import scheme, three Kenyan Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) take ownership of oil cargo upon delivery at Mombasa port.

Approximately 62 percent of the imported oil is sold domestically, while the remaining 38 percent is re-exported to regional countries.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fueling a car
Fueling a car Pulse Live Kenya

The interim measure was introduced to replace the previous open tendering system, which often created undue demand for dollars.

The new arrangement, established through a master framework with three national oil exporters from the Gulf, provides a six-month credit for oil imports backed by letters of credit from commercial banks.

Despite an extension of the scheme to December 2024, the actual average monthly import volumes fell short of the agreed minimums in the first six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lower demand in both the domestic and regional re-exports markets contributed to this shortfall.

The news desk earlier reported that according to data from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Kenya recorded a dip in fuel import demand after the increase of VAT from 8% to 16%.

In Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung'u's letter to IMF, he acknowledged the distortions created in the forex market and the increased rollover risk in private sector financing facilities supporting the G2G deal.

He expressed the government's commitment to private market solutions in the energy sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exit from the oil import arrangement is intended to mitigate these distortions, and the Treasury assured that all forex conversions within the scheme would be conducted at market rates.

Moreover, the government plans to amend regulations on the fuel pricing formula to specify the passthrough of the exchange rate risk component and address any other risks that may materialize.

The IMF acknowledged how the G2G oil import scheme had evolved, but highlighted potential risks, including forex market segmentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

By mid-November 2023, oil imports under the scheme amounted to approximately $3.7 billion (Sh598 billion), and letters of credit worth of over $784 million (Sh126 billion) were settled.

IMF also noted that the actual monthly average import volumes fell short of the agreed minimums, primarily due to reduced demand in both domestic and regional markets.

IMF staff shall continue to monitor risks associated with the scheme, emphasizing concerns about forex market segmentation and the implications for banks' forex risks.

A disorderly exit from the scheme in the absence of a clear exit strategy remains a significant concern for the IMF.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the IMF stressed the importance of managing risks from the G2G oil import scheme and contingent liabilities carefully.

They recommended containing future risks from Public-Private Partnership projects through integration into the budgetary process and setting a limit on their total stock.

IMF
IMF IMF approve's Ksh78.3b loan for Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

The IMF also expressed readiness to provide technical assistance (TA) in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issuance of letters of credit for the G2G oil import scheme has led to a significant increase in off-balance sheet borrowing and lending by the banks involved, raising further concerns about financial stability.

As Kenya prepares to exit the G2G oil import arrangement, attention will be on the government's implementation of alternative strategies to ensure a smooth transition and address the identified risks in the energy sector.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

Gov't to change fuel pricing regulations after G2G oil import deal flopped

Gov't to change fuel pricing regulations after G2G oil import deal flopped

LSK President lists 6 reasons Supreme Court is wrong for Ahmednasir ban

LSK President lists 6 reasons Supreme Court is wrong for Ahmednasir ban

Ahmednasir reacts to his permanent ban from Supreme Court

Ahmednasir reacts to his permanent ban from Supreme Court

TSC takes swift action after parents attacked principal over poor KCSE results

TSC takes swift action after parents attacked principal over poor KCSE results

Target Charlene Ruto has to meet after appointment by Ministry of Health

Target Charlene Ruto has to meet after appointment by Ministry of Health

Kenyan plane crashes into building in Somalia

Kenyan plane crashes into building in Somalia

State House, Immigration & 5 other gov't entities with 19,467 ghost workers

State House, Immigration & 5 other gov't entities with 19,467 ghost workers

Puzzle of 22-year-old woman impersonating a GSU officer

Puzzle of 22-year-old woman impersonating a GSU officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu

MP loses son to tragic road accident in Nairobi

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

2 special locations Lizzie Wanyoike's body will be taken before burial

Kenya Railways passenger train

Gov't approves split of Kenya Railways into 3 entities [Details]